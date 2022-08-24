Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 24 and need some help?

It’s midweek, which means it’s time to take stock of how you’re doing in Framed. If you’ve gotten every movie correct, keep up the good work! If you’ve gotten every movie wrong, then we’re here to help change that.

If you’re looking to get on another winning streak, then pay attention to our clues. We hope our hints will help you win today’s Framed.

If you missed yesterday’s movie of the day, check out our Framed guide. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on an image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Wednesday, August 24

Today’s Framed was released in 2002.

Today’s Framed was directed by Yimou Zhang.

Today’s Framed stars Jet Li and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung.

Framed answer for Wednesday, August 24

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Hero

Hero | Official Trailer (HD) - Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Maggie Cheung | MIRAMAX

Editors' Recommendations