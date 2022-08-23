Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 23 and need some help?

Another day, another chance to solve today’s Framed. Do you have what it takes to guess the correct movie? We believe in you! Let’s continue to build your winning streak and take your knowledge to new heights.

If you find today’s Framed to be too challenging, then we’ll provide you with a few hints to help win today’s movie.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on an image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Tuesday, August 23

Today’s Framed was released in 2013.

Today’s Framed was directed by Ben Stiller.

Today’s Framed stars Ben Stiller and Kristen Wiig.

Framed answer for Tuesday, August 23

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

