 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

‘Framed’ today, August 23: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 23 and need some help?

Another day, another chance to solve today’s Framed. Do you have what it takes to guess the correct movie? We believe in you! Let’s continue to build your winning streak and take your knowledge to new heights.

If you find today’s Framed to be too challenging, then we’ll provide you with a few hints to help win today’s movie.

If you missed yesterday’s movie of the day, check out our Framed guide. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on an image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Tuesday, August 23

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2013.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Ben Stiller.
  • Today’s Framed stars Ben Stiller and Kristen Wiig.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Tuesday, August 23

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

Editors' Recommendations

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (August 2022)

Regina King and Lakeith Stanfield in The Harder They Fall.

The best podcasts of 2022

best podcasts

The most common Hulu problems and how to fix them

Hulu app icon on Roku.

Spin Me Round review: a forgettable vacation comedy

Alessandro Nivola stands behind Aubrey Plaza in Spin Me Round.

The best movies on Disney+ right now (August 2022)

Belle and Beast in Beauty and the Beast.

The best thrillers on Hulu right now (August 2022)

Joe Keery in Spree.

Bad Sisters review: Blood is thicker than murder in Apple TV+’s smart comic thriller

Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, Eva Birthistle, and Sarah Greene stand near a tree in Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters.

UFC 278 Live Stream: How to watch Usman vs Edwards 2

watch ufc 278 live stream online usman vs edwards 2 promo

The best Hulu original series right now (August 2022)

Carmen from FX series The Bear in his apron, looking back.

The best movies on the Criterion Channel right now

A cinematographer aiming a camera at a rearview mirror in Cameraperson.

The best Netflix original movies (August 2022)

Jamie Foxx in Day Shift.

Spider-Man: every movie villain, ranked

Spider-Man and Mysterio shake hands in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Simon Pegg on leaving comedy behind (for now) with The Undeclared War

Simon Pegg and Alex Jennings stand in an office together in The Undeclared War.