 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Heardle today, November 17: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Thursday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for November 17? Would you like some help?

It’s always a great moment to hear your favorite song appear in a movie. The highlighted song of the day was featured in The Blues Brothers 2000 and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Remember, if you need help, we have listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back daily for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. Players unlock a few more seconds of the song with every incorrect or skipped answer. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Thursday, November 17

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 1966.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genre of psychedelic rock.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter D.
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.

Heardle answer for Thursday, November 17

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Season of the Witch by Donovan

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Heardle today, November 11: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Friday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Heardle today, November 10: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Thursday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Heardle today, November 9: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Wednesday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Heardle today, November 8: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Tuesday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Where to stream The Bad Guys
Mr. Wolf and his crew stand in front of a group of police officers in The Bad Guys.
Get ready for Yellowstone season 5 with a recap of what to remember
Kevin Costner staring into the distance in a scene from Yellowstone.
Heardle today, November 14: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Monday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
1923 teaser: First look at Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in Yellowstone prequel
Harrison Ford kisses Helen Mirren in a still from 1923.
Namor makes his debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but was he worth the wait?
Tenoch Huerta Mejía holds a spear as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The best shows on Disney+ right now (November 2022)
Andor looks to his right in Andor.
The best Disney movies on Disney+ (November 2022)
Amy Adams in Enchanted.
The 104 best shows on HBO Max right now (November 2022)
The cast of Titans season 4.
Disney will bring Andor’s first two episodes to Hulu and ABC
Diego Luna looks behind him while walking down a street in a scene from Andor.