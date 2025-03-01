Francis Ford Coppola said that he was ‘thrilled’ that ‘Megalopolis’ was nominated for so many Razzies

Francis Ford Coppola sold an entire vineyard to pay for Megalopolis, and even though the movie was not the critical success many had hoped it would be, Coppola is still fiercely defensive of the project. That’s true even in the face of the Razzies, which exist to award the worst that film has to offer every year. Megalopolis was nominated for several prizes at the Razzies, including Worst Picture, Worst Director, and Worst Screen Combo.

Now, Coppola has fired back on Instagram, saying that he’s happy for the nominations.

Recommended Videos

“I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for @megalopolisfilm , and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking,” he wrote.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Coppola added that modern Hollywood was too afraid of risk, and that he was happy to stand apart from the rest of the industry.

“What an honor to stand alongside a great and courageous filmmaker like Jacques Tati who impoverished himself completely to make one of cinema’s most beloved failures, Playtime! My sincere thanks to all my brilliant colleagues who joined me to make our work of art, Megalopolis, and let us remind ourselves us that box-office is only about money, and like war, stupidity and politics has no true place in our future.”

Although Megalopolis was neither a critical nor commercial phenomenon, we can all admire the legendary director’s absolute commitment to the project that he mortgaged much of his fortune on.