George Miller has another Mad Max script ready: ‘All I can say is we’ll see’

Tom Hardy rides a bike as Max Max.
Warner Bros.

George Miller is contemplating a return to the Wasteland.

Miller recently admitted that he has a script for another Mad Max movie. Whether it gets made is up in the air.

“We’ve got another script,” Miller told Vulture. “But having been doing this long enough where I’m habituated to storytelling, I find myself with way too many stories — not only in my head, but in the form of screenplays or at least very detailed notes that are within reach of screenplays. I’m a professional daydreamer, really.”

While Miller teased the sixth Mad Max film, the 80-year-old filmmaker has plans to work on other projects before potentially revisiting his most famous creation. Even then, Miller plans to take a wait-and-see approach with Mad Max.

“There’s lots of stories. Indeed, one of them is a Mad Max,” Miller said. “It is not something I would do next, because there’s two things I’m keen to do next. But if for whatever reason the planets align, you can never tell. Too often, you’re lining up to do a movie and then something happens. Some things fall into place and some don’t, so all I can say is we’ll see.”

Miller first introduced audiences to the antihero Max Rockatansky (Mel Gibson) in 1979’s Mad Max. The Australian independent film became a massive success and spawned two sequels: 1981’s Mad Max 2 and 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

30 years later, Miller returned with the fourth installment, 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. The thrilling chase movie with Tom Hardy as Max is widely considered one of the best action movies of the 21st century. Fury Road grossed over $380 million and won six Oscars.

In 2024, Miller helmed Furiosa: A Mad Max Sagaa prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa before the events of Fury Road. While critically acclaimed, Furiosa flopped at the box office, with a gross of $173 million on a $168 million budget.

