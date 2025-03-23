 Skip to main content
Glen Powell may star in Texas Chainsaw Massacre revival

Glen Powell in Twisters and Leatherface in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
Paramount/Bryanston Distributing Company

After over 50 years and nine films along the way, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is reportedly up for another revival. And Twisters star Glen Powell is reportedly interested in taking part, if a highly respected horror filmmaker joins the project.

According to Deadline, multiple directors and screenwriters are eager to get their hands on Texas Chainsaw Massacre, one of the first slasher horror franchises. Strange Darlings director and screenwriter JT Mollner is said to be the one that Powell has shown interest in working with, but neither are formally attached to the project. There’s also no guarantee that either of them will be involved, as studios including Lionsgate and A24 may put together their own packages of directors and stars for the revival.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre first hit theaters in 1974, and it introduced horror fans to Leatherface, the masked madman who uses his signature chainsaw to attack and murder his victims alongside his entire cannibalistic family. It was made on an extremely low budget and earned $30.9 million, an astronomical sum at the time. Renée Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey both appeared in the fourth film, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, before they became stars.

There have been a few attempts to reboot and remake the original film, including a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie in 2022 that served as a direct sequel to the 1974 flick. Despite the failure of that film to attract an audience, there’s still apparently an appetite in Hollywood to try yet again.

Verve — the agency that represents the rights for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre — told Deadline that it wasn’t actively seeking a partner for new films. Instead,  a representative told the outlet that offers are pre-emptively coming in because “this is such a hot and iconic horror property.”

