Agent confirms Emmy-nominated actress Glenne Headly has died

Emmy-nominated stage and screen actress Glenne Headly passed away Thursday night at the age of 63. Her reps have released the following statement, “It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly. We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”

According to Screencrush, the actress was working on a Hulu series called Future Man with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The sci-fi comedy tells the story of a janitor who battles against an intergalactic invasion. At this point, however, it’s unclear how integral her role in the series was, and how it will proceed without her.

For a certain generation, Headly is perhaps best known for playing Tess Trueheart, Dick Tracy’s other half in the 1990 film adaptation of the popular comic. The actress was a natural in the role and helped the film become a cult classic.

She also starred alongside Steve Martin and Michael Caine in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988), played Iris Holland in Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995), and had TV roles on ER (Dr. Abby Keaton) Monk (Karen Stottlemeyer), and Parks & Recreation (Julia Wyatt). More recently, she played the title character’s mother in Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Don Jon.

While Headly compiled an impressive film and TV resume, she got her start on the stage, starring in several different productions. She was also one of the earliest members of the acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre Company. The Chicago-based company was founded by Gary Sinise, Terry Kinney, and Jeff Perry, and has a number of other notable members.

The actress was once married to actor director John Malkovich, but the pair divorced in 1988 after six years of marriage. Headly then married Byron McCulloch in 1993, and the two remained together until her passing.

Headly is survived by her husband and her son, Stirling. At this time, the cause of her death remains unknown. We’ll keep you updated as information becomes available.