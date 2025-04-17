 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (April 18-20)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Free Movies Toni Collette with a shocked and fearful expression in Hereditary from A24.
A24
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 0 just now ago

It’s only April, but A Minecraft Movie will undoubtedly become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The Minecraft adaptation has earned over $565 million worldwide in two weeks. Surpassing $1 billion globally is now in play, which would be a monumental win for Warner Bros. Speaking of Warner Bros., Sinners opens this weekend and could reach $50 million domestically.

If you’ve already bought tickets to see A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, save some money by streaming a film on a free FAST service. While the newest movies remain in theaters, there are plenty of classics to select on these services. This weekend, our recommendations include a baseball comedy, a terrifying horror, and a Jim Carrey staple.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Major League (1989)

Charlie Sheen in Major League.
Paramount Pictures

It may not feel like it because of the cold weather, but April marks the start of baseball season. The Cleveland Guardians are in second place in the AL Central, but over 30 years ago, the Cleveland Indians were a laughingstock in the Major League. In this fictional storyline, new owner Rachel Phelps (Margaret Whitton) plans to move the team to Miami once ticket sales plummet.

Phelps creates a team of amateurs, aging veterans, and unqualified players to create a losing baseball team. The plan works until some players — including Jake Taylor (Tom Berenger) and Rick Vaughn (Charlie Sheen) — get wind of Phelps’ relocation plans and rally behind a common goal: win the whole f—— thing. Major League relies on comedy over drama, but be prepared to sing Wild Thing when the Indians have a chance to win the one-game playoff.

Stream Major League for free on Pluto TV.

Hereditary (2018)

A woman screams while a man looks in shock.
A24

This summer, Ari Aster will release his fourth feature film, Eddington. Seven years ago, Aster made his directorial debut with Hereditary, the feel-good movie of the year … kidding. It’s quite the opposite. Hereditary is terrifying beyond belief as Aster crafts a harrowing story built on grief and trauma.

After the death of her mother, Annie Graham (Toni Collette) and her family — husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne), son Peter (Alex Wolff), and daughter Charlie (Milly Shapiro) — struggle to process their sorrow and grow further apart. After another tragedy rocks the family, sinister secrets about their ancestry are unearthed, leading to some of the most disturbing scenes you’ll witness in the genre. Hereditary might keep you up at night, but at least you’ll go to bed knowing you watched a master at work behind the camera.

Stream Hereditary for free on Tubi.

Liar Liar (1997)

Jim Carrey pulls back on a boys face in Liar Liar.
Universal Pictures

Jim Carrey was “the guy” in 1997. After a legendary 1994 that included Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber, Carrey earned a record-breaking $20 million salary for 1996’s The Cable Guy. At the top of the world, Carrey headlined 1997’s Liar Liar, a comedy that utilizes the star’s physical humor.

Attorney Fletcher Reede (Carrey) is excellent in the courtroom because of his innate ability to lie. Unfortunately, Fletcher’s fibbing crosses over into his real life and negatively affects his relationship with his young son, Max (Justin Cooper). On his birthday, Max makes one wish: for his father to tell the truth. Somehow, the wish comes true, and Fletcher cannot tell a lie. Honesty is great, but not when you need to win a court case that will decide your future.

Stream Liar Liar for free on Tubi.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 11-13)
Still from The Last Temptation of Christ

We are living in an era when the number of shows and movies available to us is greater than ever. In spite of this abundance of choices, though, it can be paralyzing to find something that's worth your time. That's why we've put together this list of three movies on Amazon Prime Video that will all be worth your time.

Whether you're looking for something serious and contemplative or want to laugh and have a good time, this list should have something for you.

Read more
Don’t let these 3 hidden streaming movie gems in April 2025 fly under your radar
Florence Pugh against a red wall in a promo image for Lady Macbeth.

After a string of flops throughout the first three months of 2025, April finally brings some much-needed wins to the box office. Love it or hate it, A Minecraft Movie is giving cause for celebration by outperforming internationally, giving movie theaters a sigh of relief. Upcoming blockbusters like Thunderbolts* and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning are also poised to do solid business and provide hope for the rest of 2025.

For all those who aren't in the mood to go to the movie theater, streaming comes to the rescue with several underappreciated movies available from the comfort of their home. From delightful period dramas to underrated movies from the last decade, these streaming hidden gems are perfect to enjoy throughout the month.
Lady Macbeth (2016)

Read more
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in April 2025
Harris Dickinson and Nicole Kidman in Babygirl.

Classic movies from the first half of the 20th century are on HBO and Max this month. Those titles should appeal to film buffs, but for modern viewers, there are plenty of other underrated movies on Max that deserve your attention.

This month, our picks for the three underrated movies on Max include a time travel fable, a stunning French period drama, and an erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman, who is no stranger to that genre.

Read more