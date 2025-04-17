3 great free movies to stream this weekend (April 18-20)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Major League (1989) Hereditary (2018) Liar Liar (1997)

It’s only April, but A Minecraft Movie will undoubtedly become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The Minecraft adaptation has earned over $565 million worldwide in two weeks. Surpassing $1 billion globally is now in play, which would be a monumental win for Warner Bros. Speaking of Warner Bros., Sinners opens this weekend and could reach $50 million domestically.

If you’ve already bought tickets to see A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, save some money by streaming a film on a free FAST service. While the newest movies remain in theaters, there are plenty of classics to select on these services. This weekend, our recommendations include a baseball comedy, a terrifying horror, and a Jim Carrey staple.

Major League (1989)

It may not feel like it because of the cold weather, but April marks the start of baseball season. The Cleveland Guardians are in second place in the AL Central, but over 30 years ago, the Cleveland Indians were a laughingstock in the Major League. In this fictional storyline, new owner Rachel Phelps (Margaret Whitton) plans to move the team to Miami once ticket sales plummet.

Phelps creates a team of amateurs, aging veterans, and unqualified players to create a losing baseball team. The plan works until some players — including Jake Taylor (Tom Berenger) and Rick Vaughn (Charlie Sheen) — get wind of Phelps’ relocation plans and rally behind a common goal: win the whole f—— thing. Major League relies on comedy over drama, but be prepared to sing Wild Thing when the Indians have a chance to win the one-game playoff.

Stream Major League for free on Pluto TV.

Hereditary (2018)

This summer, Ari Aster will release his fourth feature film, Eddington. Seven years ago, Aster made his directorial debut with Hereditary, the feel-good movie of the year … kidding. It’s quite the opposite. Hereditary is terrifying beyond belief as Aster crafts a harrowing story built on grief and trauma.

After the death of her mother, Annie Graham (Toni Collette) and her family — husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne), son Peter (Alex Wolff), and daughter Charlie (Milly Shapiro) — struggle to process their sorrow and grow further apart. After another tragedy rocks the family, sinister secrets about their ancestry are unearthed, leading to some of the most disturbing scenes you’ll witness in the genre. Hereditary might keep you up at night, but at least you’ll go to bed knowing you watched a master at work behind the camera.

Stream Hereditary for free on Tubi.

Liar Liar (1997)

Jim Carrey was “the guy” in 1997. After a legendary 1994 that included Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber, Carrey earned a record-breaking $20 million salary for 1996’s The Cable Guy. At the top of the world, Carrey headlined 1997’s Liar Liar, a comedy that utilizes the star’s physical humor.

Attorney Fletcher Reede (Carrey) is excellent in the courtroom because of his innate ability to lie. Unfortunately, Fletcher’s fibbing crosses over into his real life and negatively affects his relationship with his young son, Max (Justin Cooper). On his birthday, Max makes one wish: for his father to tell the truth. Somehow, the wish comes true, and Fletcher cannot tell a lie. Honesty is great, but not when you need to win a court case that will decide your future.

Stream Liar Liar for free on Tubi.