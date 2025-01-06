This NBC cult TV show is getting a reboot movie at Peacock

Grimm is being resurrected at Peacock. Per Deadline, the streamer is developing a movie reboot of the NBC series Grimm, a drama that combined elements of a fantasy series with a police procedural.

Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman is writing the Grimm reboot and producing alongside the original series creative team of David Greenwalt, Jim Kouf, Sean Hayes, and Todd Milliner. Plot details about the Grimm movie are being kept under wraps. Deadline’s report states the movie will have ties to the series for “diehard fans” and introduce new characters and mythology. If the movie becomes a success, it could launch a franchise.

In the series, David Giuntoli starred as Nick Burkhardt, a Portland detective who discovers he comes from a long line of hunters known as Grimms. As a Grimm, Nick’s job is to defend his world from mythological creatures known as Wesen. Nick must keep the balance between the real world and the supernatural community. Nick relies on his police partner, Detective Hank Griffin (Russell Hornsby), and a Wesen named Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell).

Grimm - Season 1 Trailer

Grimm’s ensemble also starred Adalind Schade, Bitsie Tulloch, Sasha Roiz, Reggie Lee, and Bree Turner.

Grimm was developed for television by Stephen Carpenter, Greenwalt, and Kouf. The series was inspired by Grimm’s Fairy Tales by the Brothers Grimm. The series premiered in 2011 and ran for six seasons on NBC. Grimm became a reliable show for the network as one of the highest-rated series on Friday night during its run. The series ended in 2017 after 123 episodes.

