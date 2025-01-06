 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This NBC cult TV show is getting a reboot movie at Peacock

By
A group of people all stand and stare in Grimm.
Allyson Riggs / NBC

Grimm is being resurrected at Peacock. Per Deadline, the streamer is developing a movie reboot of the NBC series Grimm, a drama that combined elements of a fantasy series with a police procedural.

Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman is writing the Grimm reboot and producing alongside the original series creative team of David Greenwalt, Jim Kouf, Sean Hayes, and Todd Milliner. Plot details about the Grimm movie are being kept under wraps. Deadline’s report states the movie will have ties to the series for “diehard fans” and introduce new characters and mythology. If the movie becomes a success, it could launch a franchise.

Recommended Videos

In the series, David Giuntoli starred as Nick Burkhardt, a Portland detective who discovers he comes from a long line of hunters known as Grimms. As a Grimm, Nick’s job is to defend his world from mythological creatures known as Wesen. Nick must keep the balance between the real world and the supernatural community. Nick relies on his police partner, Detective Hank Griffin (Russell Hornsby), and a Wesen named Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell).

Grimm - Season 1 Trailer

Grimm’s ensemble also starred Adalind Schade, Bitsie Tulloch, Sasha Roiz, Reggie Lee, and Bree Turner.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Grimm was developed for television by Stephen Carpenter, Greenwalt, and Kouf. The series was inspired by Grimm’s Fairy Tales by the Brothers Grimm. The series premiered in 2011 and ran for six seasons on NBC. Grimm became a reliable show for the network as one of the highest-rated series on Friday night during its run. The series ended in 2017 after 123 episodes.

Stream Grimm on Prime Video and Peacock.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Henry Cavill shares exciting update about Warhammer 40,000 TV show at Amazon
The player’s character, Demetrian Titus, holds a banner while shooting enemies with a pistol in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Henry Cavill is one step closer to making his long-awaited live-action adaptation of Warhammer 40,000. A TV show is now officially in development at Amazon MGM Studios. The announcement comes two years after the studio announced that Cavill would star in and executive produce an adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon Prime Video.

On Thursday, Warhammer producer Games Workshop released a press release stating that the company reached an agreement with Amazon for rights to adapt the Warhammer 40,000 universe into movies and TV shows. Production of films and television series "may take a number of years."

Read more
Is Conclave streaming? Find out when the Oscar contender heads to Peacock
Three cardinals and one nun pose next to each other in Conclave.

One of the year's biggest Oscar contenders heads to streaming before the end of 2024. Conclave begins streaming exclusively on Peacock on Friday, December 13.

Based on Robert Harris' bestselling novel, Conclave is a thriller about the secretive process of selecting a new pope. After the pope unexpectedly dies, the College of Cardinals gathers under one roof for a papal conclave led by Thomas Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes). During the deliberation, Cardinal Lawrence discovers a series of troubling secrets that, if made public, would ruin the Catholic Church.

Read more
Cape Fear TV show from Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Javier Bardem lands at Apple TV+
Robert De Niro's eyes hover over a family on Cape Fear poster.

A Cape Fear TV show is coming to Apple TV+, the streamer announced on Monday. The 10-episode series will be written by showrunner Nick Antosca and executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Javier Bardem, an executive producer on the series, will star as Max Cady.

Read more