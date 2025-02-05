 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Harrison Ford shares candid response to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny failure

By
Harrison Ford sits and looks up in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Disney

Harrison Ford is not concerned with the commercial failure of Indiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyIn true Harrison Ford fashion, the 82-year-old used a two-word response when asked about the film’s poor box office result.

“S*** happens,” Ford told The Wall Street Journal Magazine.

Recommended Videos

Released in June 2023, Dial of Destiny grossed $384 million worldwide, falling well short of Lucasfilm’s expectations. For comparison, the fourth Indiana Jones movie, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, grossed over $786 million in 2008. Dial of Destiny carried a budget of $387 million, making it one of the most expensive films of all time. Disney later reported a $130 million loss on the fifth Indiana Jones movie.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Despite the underperformance, Ford is proud that he donned Indiana Jones’ hat and whip one last time.

“I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell,” Jones explained in the same interview. “When [Indiana] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigor, to see what happened. I’m still happy I made that movie.”

Dial of Destiny’s director, James Mangold, gave a different reason for the disappointing box office haul, citing a disconnect between an aging hero and the younger audience.

“You have a wonderful, brilliant actor who’s in his eighties,” Mangold told Deadline about Dial of Destiny’s financial debacle. “So I’m making a movie about this guy in his eighties, but his audience on one other level doesn’t want to confront their hero at that age. And I am like, I’m good with it. We made the movie. But the question is, how would anything have made the audience happy with that, other than having to start over again with a new guy?”

Stream Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Disney+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s ending, explained
Harrison Ford sits in an airplane in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) has never felt more like a man out of time than he does in his latest (and likely final) big-screen adventure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. When the new film begins, Indy finds himself celebrating his retirement on the exact same day that the rest of New York City is holding a parade for the Apollo 11 astronauts. Indy’s disinterest in the historical achievements happening around him (in one memorable moment, he compares going to the moon to going to a desolate desert town like Reno) only makes his own sense of historical displacement all the more palpable. Everyone else may be looking forward, but he’s still stuck looking back.

Read more
Han Solo vs. Indiana Jones: Which one is Harrison Ford’s greatest role?
Han Solo and Indiana Jones side by side.

Few actors have given more to popular culture than Harrison Ford. Over the course of his decades in Hollywood, Ford has starred in everything from high-minded prestige movies to some of the most well-known blockbusters in the history of movies. In that career, Harrison has given us two different all-time great blockbuster characters.

First, he was Han Solo in the Star Wars films, and then, a few years later, he introduced us to Indiana Jones. Both franchises have had long legacies that extended all the way into the present, but the question of which character is Ford's greatest role is still hotly debated. Thankfully, we've come up with a foolproof way to arrive at an answer.
Which character is more central to the franchise?

Read more
The best Indiana Jones villains, ranked
Mola Ram in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Often flying by the seat of his pants, the famed adventurer Indiana Jones is a hallmark of action cinema. Harrison Ford imbued the character with a penchant for curiosity and danger. Ever since the character's debut film in 1981, Raiders of the Lost Ark, the archaeology professor has lived in the hearts of countless fans.

However, Indy wouldn't be the man he is without the obstacles that get in his way during his most harrowing adventures. Villainous conspirators attempt to thwart the rogue adventurer at every turn often in hopes of claiming the treasure for themselves. These villains are as maniacal and colorful as a retro comic book, and the films wouldn't be what they are without them. In honor of Indy's latest adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, let's take a look back at the best villains in the Indiana Jones franchise.
7. Irina Spalko

Read more