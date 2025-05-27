 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Harry Potter HBO TV show cast adds Harry, Hermione, and Ron

By
Three kids sit in a field for Harry Potter.
Aidan Monaghan / HBO

The search is over. HBO’s Harry Potter TV show has cast Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

The three leads are Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Over 30,000 children were screened before HBO settled on these three newcomers. McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout step into the roles made famous by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in the film series. 

Recommended Videos

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod released a statement: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Related

The new trio joins the Harry Potter cast that includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse.

Ron, Hermione, and Harry looking down in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Warner Bros. Pictures

Gardiner and Mylod will executive produce alongside Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman. 

Harry Potter has been described as a “ faithful adaptation” of Rowling’s books. Each of the seven books will be adapted for television. Whether one season will be enough to cover a singular book has yet to be determined. The initial plan is for the show to run for 10 years. 

Filming is expected to begin this summer in the UK. After being targeted for a 2026 release, the series likely moves to a 2027 premiere date. However, Warner Bros. Television has not announced the official release date. 

Harry Potter will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

5 great TV shows you need to watch in May 2025
A woman and a man lean up against a plane.

You have probably filled up your TV time of late with the latest episodes of The Last of Us and already binged your way through all six episodes of the seventh season of Black Mirror. What now? There are plenty of great new and returning shows coming this month.

If you’re looking for guidance, we have rounded up five great TV shows you need to watch in May 2025. They’re available on three top streamers, feature fabulous casts, and, when it comes to the returning shows, it has been years since we've seen a new season. So, saddle up and check these out. 

Read more
HBO announces Harry Potter TV show cast: Dumbledore, Snape, and more
Four teachers at Hogwarts stand beside each other.

HBO has officially announced several key roles for the Harry Potter TV series.

Harry Potter will star John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. The quartet will all serve as series regulars.

Read more
Don’t let these 3 hidden April 2025 streaming TV shows fly under your radar
Kevin Bacon standing with a bulletproof vest in the series The Bondsman.

Yes, this month is already full of fantastic TV shows returning with new seasons like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Last of Us, and Black Mirror. But with 30 nights of TV watching in the month and some shows only releasing one episode per week, you’ll have plenty of extra time to check out some other shows, too.

If you’re wondering what to fill your time with while you wait for the next adventures of Joel and Ellie or need to digest the disturbing new episodes in Black Mirror season seven, we have you covered. Dive into these three hidden April 2025 streaming TV shows you don’t want to let fly under your radar.

Read more