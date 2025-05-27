Harry Potter HBO TV show cast adds Harry, Hermione, and Ron

The search is over. HBO’s Harry Potter TV show has cast Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

The three leads are Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Over 30,000 children were screened before HBO settled on these three newcomers. McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout step into the roles made famous by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in the film series.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod released a statement: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

The new trio joins the Harry Potter cast that includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse.

Gardiner and Mylod will executive produce alongside Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman.

Harry Potter has been described as a “ faithful adaptation” of Rowling’s books. Each of the seven books will be adapted for television. Whether one season will be enough to cover a singular book has yet to be determined. The initial plan is for the show to run for 10 years.

Filming is expected to begin this summer in the UK. After being targeted for a 2026 release, the series likely moves to a 2027 premiere date. However, Warner Bros. Television has not announced the official release date.

Harry Potter will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

