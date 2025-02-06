If you have to watch one Hulu show this February, stream this one

Table of Contents Table of Contents It is unapologetic about its two leads Aya Cash is close to a revelation Season 2 is front-to-back excellent

All of the streaming services that we now have at our disposal have one thing in common: They exist to bring us all the TV we could possibly want. Among those services, though, Hulu is one of the very best at delivering interesting shows, and its mix of new stuff and excellent archival material means that there’s always something worth checking out.

If you’re struggling to narrow in on a single show, though, You’re the Worst is worth checking out. The series follows two particularly terrible people who fall into a relationship and discover just how much they mean to one another. Here are three reasons it’s worth checking out:

It is unapologetic about its two leads

You’re the Worst is a romantic comedy, but it’s a romantic comedy about two truly terrible people. You’re unlikely to find a show with worse leads, but Gretchen and Jimmy, the show’s central characters, are both cynical narcissists, and while they do grow over the course of the series, they never become good people, exactly.

Instead, the series is at least in part about all the different ways that love can bloom and how two deeply messed up people can find one another and create something lasting and meaningful, even as they deal with one another’s faults and foibles.

Aya Cash is close to a revelation

The entire cast is excellent, but what makes You’re the Worst truly exceptional is Aya Cash’s performance as Gretchen. Gretchen is as messy as any TV character ever created, but Cash makes her understandable, sympathetic, and likable.

You’re the Worst is a show about two people who can’t help but get in their own way over and over again, but what makes Cash’s performance so brilliant is that you can see the naked hurt that’s bubbling underneath all of her wanton aggression. Gretchen just wants to know that she is loved, and You’re the Worst is ultimately about whether Jimmy can give that to her.

Season 2 is front-to-back excellent

Like many innovative comedies, You’re the Worst had its down moments. Season 4, in particular, could be a tough sit for some. Know this: the show’s second season is among the best romantic comedy stories ever. The show knows exactly what it’s about.

Almost every joke hits, climaxing with two of the sweetest and most emotional episodes you’re likely to ever see on TV. You’re the Worst can be, at least at times, a more conventionally romantic show, and season 2 will make you believe that love is real, no matter how cold your heart might be.

You can watch You’re the Worst on Hulu.