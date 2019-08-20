Movies & TV

Netflix kicks the nostalgia into high-gear with new He-Man from … Kevin Smith?

Chris Gates
By

Netflix’s She-Ra reboot has already received acclaim from fans and critics alike. Now, Adora’s big brother is joining the party. At Power-Con 2019 in Anaheim, California, fans learned that He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is getting an animated sequel series on Netflix courtesy of Kevin Smith.

Yes, that Kevin Smith.

Despite recent forays into horror, Smith is still best known for writing and directing small-scale character-driven comedies like Clerks, Mallrats, and Chasing Amy. As such, he seems like an odd fit for He-Man, a sword-wielding hero who lives in a castle and fights mythical and magical creatures.

However, Smith has written a fair number of action stories, too. In the late ’90s, Smith helped Marvel revamp Daredevil and revived Oliver Queen as Green Arrow for DC Comics. Later, he wrote The Green Hornet and The Bionic Man for Dynamite Entertainment. He’s also worked in animation before, most notably by creating Clerks: The Animated Series and helming Marvel’s upcoming Howard the Duck. In light of those efforts, letting Smith loose on He-Man’s kid-friendly take on the sword and sorcery genre doesn’t seem like so much of a stretch.

For his part, Smith seems enthusiastic about spending some time in Eternia. Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an anime-inspired production animated by the same company that does Netflix’s Castlevania, will pick up right where the original ’80s cartoon left off. The series will resolve dangling plot threads from that series, and will build to “what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith said in a statement. “This is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is just one of many nostalgia-driven animated sequels, at Netflix. In addition to the previously mentioned She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, the streaming service recently revived cult favorites Invader Zim and Rocko’s Modern Life.

He-Man was created by Mattel designers Mark Taylor and Roger Sweet in 1980 in an attempt to create a line of action figures to compete with Kenner’s ultra-popular Star Wars toys. The cartoon series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, followed a few years later. While primarily intended to sell toys, the cartoon launched a number of high-profile Hollywood careers, including that of Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best TVs for 2019
Up Next

These Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones are only $78 after Amazon's 40% discount
Factually with Adam Conover
Movies & TV

The best new podcasts for the week of August 10, 2019: Room 20 and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include a mystery man, songs inspired by literature, black women's secret lives, and Adam…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best movies on netflix a silent voice
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix right now (August 2019)

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
star wars the last jedi review
Movies & TV

The future of Star Wars: All the known movies and TV series coming your way

Disney has sky-high expectations for its Star Wars universe, with plenty of plans for the franchise on the big screen and television over the next few years. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows, both rumored and confirmed.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
Disney Plus Nintendo Switch subscription streaming
Movies & TV

Disney+: Everything coming to the streaming service so far

Disney's direct-to-consumer streaming video service Disney+ will launch with an impressive catalog of classic content, new projects, and original shows and movies. Here is everything confirmed and rumored to be coming to the platform.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
Eater's Digest Podcast
Movies & TV

The best new podcasts

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include Amazon's rise, medical mysteries, and food, glorious food.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best youtube channels tv
Home Theater

What is YouTube TV? Here’s everything you need to know

YouTube TV is becoming an increasingly major competitor to other streaming services. Not sure if the service might be right for you? Don’t worry, we have a guide detailing everything you could want to know about the service.
Posted By Josh Levenson
what is apple tv plus the morning show
Home Theater

Apple TV+ series The Morning Show gets its first trailer

Apple has released the first, full-length trailer for The Morning Show, its upcoming original series for streaming service Apple TV+ that stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best movies on hulu vice
Movies & TV

The best movies streaming on Hulu right now (August 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on hulu samurai champloo
Movies & TV

The best shows on Hulu right now (August 2019)

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
sony z9f 4k hdr flagship tv announced new master series feature
Home Theater

Enjoy your favorite content in style with the best 4K TVs of 2019

If it's time to upgrade your old 1080p to a new 4K model but you don't know what to look for, fear not, as we're here with a list of the best 4K Ultra HD TVs to help make your buying process as easy as possible.
Posted By Josh Levenson
disney plus streaming service news tv home window edit jpg
Movies & TV

Disney+: Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney+ compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Chris Gates, Simon Cohen
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

The best streaming devices for 2019

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Parker Hall
obi wan kenobi series disney plus ewan mcgregor
Movies & TV

Five awesome storylines the new Obi-Wan series on Disney+ needs to explore

Disney is reportedly planning to bring Star Wars prequel star Ewan McGregor back as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a solo series on Disney+. Here are five storylines we want to see in a show that puts "Old Ben" front and center.
Posted By Rick Marshall
55 inch lg c9 series oled tv amazon deal
Deals

Get this stunning 55-inch LG C9 OLED TV for a whopping $902 less on Amazon

A premium TV that truly stands out for a number of reasons is an OLED TV. One of the companies that set a high standard in making OLED TVs is LG. Right now, the 55-inch C9 OLED TV is available on Amazon for $1,597.
Posted By Timothy Taylor