 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Heardle today, September 20: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Tuesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for September 20? Would you like some help?

If you escaped the Monday blues, then build off that momentum and take on today’s fun edition of Heardle. We’re onto the next song, and it’s a rock classic.

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints below to push you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Tuesday, September 20

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 1972.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the rock genre.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter D.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Tuesday, September 20

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Listen to the Music by The Doobie Brothers

Doobie Brothers - Listen To The Music • TopPop

Editors' Recommendations

Heardle today, September 14: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Wednesday)

A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.

Framed today, September 13: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)

A man looks on his phone.

Heardle today, September 13: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Tuesday)

A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.

Framed today, September 12: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)

A man looks on his phone.

Hulu Free Trial: Stream for a month without paying a dime

Hulu app icon on Roku.

Discovery Plus Free Trial: Stream for a week for free

Discovery+ app icon on Apple TV homescreen.

See How They Run review: a charming but slight whodunit

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan lean in to inspect something together in See How They Run.

The best movies and shows on Shudder (September 2022)

The titular bear in Grizzly (1976).

Clerks III review, or how Kevin Smith made me cry

Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Alexander stand behind a counter in Clerks III.

Billy Eichner champions authenticity and diversity in Bros

Billy Eichner and crew sit down and watch a monitor in a behind the scenes look at Bros.

HBO Max Free Trial: Can you stream hit shows for free?

The HBO Max app on a TV screen while purple lights illuminate the wall behind.

The slasher Sick is a highlight of TIFF’s Midnight Madness

Gideon Adlon and Beth Million are in grave danger.

Confess, Fletch review: Jon Hamm charms in crime comedy reboot

Jon Hamm holds a drink in a scene from Confess, Fletch.