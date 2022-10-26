 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Heardle today, October 26: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Wednesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 26? Want some help?

We do not want to jinx anything, but if you love rock music, then you might be able to answer the song in one guess. Today’s song won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year and the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year.

Remember, if you need help, we listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back daily for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. Players unlock a few more seconds of the song with every incorrect or skipped answer. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Wednesday, October 26

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 2004.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genre of rock.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter G.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Wednesday, October 26

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Boulevard of Broken Dreams by Green Day

Editors' Recommendations

Heardle today, October 21: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Friday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 20: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)
A man looks on his phone.
Heardle today, October 20: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Thursday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 19: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Wednesday)
A man looks on his phone.
The best movies on Disney+ right now (October 2022)
best movies on disney plus the legend of sleepy hollow
The 109 best movies on HBO Max right now (October 2022)
The cast of Final Destination.
How to turn off autoplay previews and episodes on Netflix
The Netflix home screen with Cobra Kai.
UFC 280 live stream: how to watch Oliveira vs. Makhachev now
ufc 280 ppv deal banner
Director K. Asher Levin on genre filmmaking and his new horror movie, Slayers
Thomas Jane and Kara Hayward point crossbows in a scene from Slayers.
Thomas Jane on Slayers, Boogie Nights, and remembering Burt Reynolds
Thomas Jane covers Kara Heyward's mouth in Slayers.
F1 live stream: How to watch Formula 1 online from anywhere
F1 2021 racers on track.
F1 United States GP Live Stream: Watch Formula 1 free today
formula one to develop net zero carbon hybrid powertrain by 2030 renault f1 team french gp
Hulu Free Trial: Stream for a month without paying a dime
Hulu app icon on Roku.