Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 26? Want some help?

We do not want to jinx anything, but if you love rock music, then you might be able to answer the song in one guess. Today’s song won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year and the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year.

Remember, if you need help, we listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back daily for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. Players unlock a few more seconds of the song with every incorrect or skipped answer. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Wednesday, October 26

Today’s Heardle was released in 2004.

Today’s Heardle is in the genre of rock.

The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter G.

Heardle answer for Wednesday, October 26

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Boulevard of Broken Dreams by Green Day

