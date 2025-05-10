Don’t let these 3 hidden streaming movie gems in May 2025 fly under your radar

Table of Contents Table of Contents Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) Emily the Criminal (2022) His House (2021)

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* has officially kicked off the 2025 summer movie season with a bang. From now until August, many major blockbusters will premiere, from hopefuls trying to launch entire cinematic universes, like James Gunn’s Superman, to bold new chapters of beloved and long-running franchises, like Jurassic World: Rebirth.

However, if you’re not in the mood to go to the cinema, or you just want a different, more obscure option to watch from home, we’ve got just what you need. From crime dramas starring fan-favorite actresses to stylish neo-noirs with large ensembles full of now-recognizable actors, these underrated movie gems are perfect antidotes to the loud, explosive spectacle of the blockbusters at the movie theater.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

Drew Goddard’s stylish neo-noir thriller Bad Times at the El Royale stars a large ensemble and follows several individuals whose paths cross at the run-down El Royale, a hotel at the California-Nevada border. Among the unfortunate souls are an aspiring singer, a Catholic priest, a car salesman, a young hippie, and the hotel’s young, heroin-addicted manager.

Capturing the spirit of the classic noirs of yore, Bad Times at the El Royale is an engaging, thrilling, and cleverly constructed tale of misfortune powered by a healthy dose of neon and panache. Goddard’s direction is dynamic, further powered by a stellar cast at the top of their games. Standouts include two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as singer Darlene Sweet and Chris Hemsworth as unhinged cult leader Billy Lee. Thunderbolts*‘ star Lewis Pullman also offers a standout performance as Miles, the El Royale’s traumatized manager.

Bad Times at the El Royale is available to stream on Fubo.

Emily the Criminal (2022)

Emmy nominee Aubrey Plaza delivers a career-best performance in the 2022 crime thriller Emily the Criminal. She plays Emily Benetto, a young woman struggling with mounting student debt. Unable to secure a job because of a criminal record, Emily becomes involved in a credit card scheme that pulls her into the dangerous underworld of Los Angeles.

Emily the Criminal rises on the strength of Plaza’s stellar and committed performance. As the young and desperate Emily, Plaza is simply outstanding, powering this remarkably dark and all-too-convincing crime thriller that packs tons of social commentary while still offering an engaging and edge-of-your-seat plot. Emily is a complicated and confrontational character, a brilliant creation resulting from the mix of a clever writer/director and a perfect star.

Emily the Criminal is available to stream on Netflix.

His House (2021)

If you, like many others, became a fan of the incredible Wunmi Mosaku following her scene-stealing role in Ryan Coogler’s spectacular vampire horror Sinners, then do yourself a favor and watch Netflix’s His House. This horror thriller sees Mosaku playing Rial, a woman who, along with her partner, is a South Sudanese refugee struggling to adapt to her new life in an English town, where an evil force lurks beneath the surface.

A visceral and impressive debut by writer/director Remi Weekes, His House is the perfect blend of social commentary and genuine scares. The film offers chills aplenty, featuring several remarkable sequences that are as terrifying as they are clever. Furthermore, it presents a compelling portrayal of the refugee experience coated in a smart and effective narrative sprinkled with good, old-fashioned B-movie traits that will have audiences as entertained as they are scared.

His House is available to stream on Netflix.