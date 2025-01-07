This beloved kids movie is getting a gender-swapped reboot TV show at Disney+

Grab your shovels and get ready to dig again. According to a Variety report, Disney+ has ordered a pilot for a Holes TV series.

The show would be a reimagining of Louis Sachar’s 1998 novel. Instead of focusing on a boy, the Disney+ series will follow a teenage girl sent to a camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a “mysterious purpose.”

Recommended Videos

Per Variety , Alina Mankin will write and executive produce the Holes TV show, while Liz Phang will be an executive producer and the showrunner. Drew Goddard, who directed The Cabin in the Woods , will executive produce with Sarah Esberg. Mike Medavoy, the movie’s executive producer, returns to the series in the same role. The film’s producer, Walden Media, will produce the TV show for 20th Television.

Holes (2003) Trailer

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Sachar wrote the script for the 2003 feature film adaptation of Holes, directed by Andrew Davis. The movie stars Shia LaBeouf as Stanley Yelnats IV, a teenager wrongfully convicted of stealing a pair of sneakers. As punishment, Stanley is sentenced to work for 18 months at Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention camp. There is no body of water at Camp Green Lake. Instead, the campers dig holes for the heartless warden Louise Walker (Sigourney Weaver), who is searching for a notorious outlaw’s buried treasure.

The rest of the ensemble included Khleo Thomas, Brenden Jefferson, Henry Winkler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Jon Voight. Released in April 2003, Holes received positive reviews and holds a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. Holes grossed over $71 million worldwide on an estimated $17 million budget.

The original Holes is now streaming on Disney+.