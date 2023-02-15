The Phoenix Suns are facing off against the Sacramento Kings at their own Footprint Center at 6 p.m. PT tonight. The Valentine’s Day matchup sees both teams coming from recent victories, the Suns with a 117 – 104 win over the Pacers on Friday and the the Kings with a closer, 133 – 128 overtime win over the Mavericks.

The methods for how to stream the NBA online are a bit complicated, but there are a few options for streaming tonight’s game without cable. Which one is best for you will depend on where you live. If you’re in the Phoenix area, you’ll have to watch it on Bally Sports Arizona. If you’re in the Sacramento area, you’ll be watching it on NBC Sports California. If you’re anywhere else, you’ll need the NBA League Pass. Wherever you are, we’ll show you all the ways you can stream it tonight.

Watch the Suns vs Kings Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV has both of the local channels and an option to stream through the NBA League Pass if you’re not a local fan. If you’re in the local area for the Suns or the Kings, you can stream Ball Sports Arizona or NBC Sports California on a regular SlingTV subscription. There is currently a free trial; after a month the price starts at $75. If you’re outside the area, you’ll need the regular FuboTV package plus the $15 per month NBA League Pass. FuboTV will also give you access to hundreds of live TV channels — and they aren’t all sports. You’ll get news, comedy, drama and more. You can pay extra for even more channels and 4K content.

Watch the Suns vs Kings Live Stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu is partnered with NBC Sports California, but not Bally Sports Arizona. That means if you live in the Sacramento area you can get the game with their basic Hulu with Live TV subscription. If you live in the Phoenix area, you’re out of luck. If you’re anywhere else, you can get the NBA League Pass add-on and stream the game. Hulu with Live TV starts at $70 per month and includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+. The NBA League Pass package adds an extra $15 per month.

Watch the Suns vs Kings Live Stream on YouTube with Live TV

Streaming the Suns vs Kings game on YouTube TV is the same story as streaming it through Hulu with Live TV. You can stream NBC Sports California through the basic YouTube with Live TV subscription if you live in the area. You cannot stream Bally Sports Arizona, so Suns fans are out of luck again. If you’re not in either area, you’ll need the NBA League Pass. YouTube with Live TV is currently $65 per month, and the NBA League Pass is an extra $15.

Watch the Suns vs Kings Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV doesn’t have the local channels Bally Sports Arizona or NBC Sports California. They do have the NBA League Pass, but unfortunately, due to licensing issues, you won’t be able to watch local games. Because of that, this option will only work if you’re not in Arizona or California. If that works for you, Sling TV is currently half off your first month, so watching tonight’s game will only cost $20 for Sling TV Orange plus $15 for the NBA League Pass add-on.

Watch the Suns vs Kings Live Stream From Abroad with a VPN

If you’re currently abroad but want to stream the game like you’re back home, you’ll need a VPN. We think NordVPN is the best VPN for tricking Hulu, FuboTV, SlingTV or YouTube TV into thinking that you’re back on US soil. A two-year plan is currently only $6 per month after a 63% discount. Aside from streaming live games, VPNs are great for streaming region-locked Netflix or Disney+ content and general privacy.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations