The Weeknd’s world unravels in the Hurry Up Tomorrow trailer

The Weeknd’s world is about to come crashing down in the trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow, the upcoming psychological thriller from Lionsgate.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, stars as a version of himself, an artist plagued by insomnia. On the verge of a mental breakdown, Tesfaye meets a strange woman, played by Jenna Ortega, and embarks on an odyssey that “unravels the very core of his existence,” per Lionsgate’s logline.

“I know this is all really intense, but I’m not trying to hurt you,” Ortega’s character tells Tesfaye while he’s subdued on a bed. “I’m really sorry about this. I really am.”

Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan also stars.

Trey Edward Shults directs Hurry Up Tomorrow from a screenplay he cowrote with Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. Schults told Entertainment Weekly that Hurry Up Tomorrow is about an artist “on the verge of a mental breakdown.” The Weeknd-led film marks Schults’ fourth feature film, behind 2019’s Waves, 2017’s It Comes at Night, and 2015’s Krisha.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is based on The Weeknd’s album of the same name, released on January 31, 2025. Billed as the last album under the Weeknd moniker, Hurry Up Tomorrow closes out a trilogy featuring 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM. Hurry Up Tomorrow is expected to surpass 350,000 in first-week sales, good enough for Tesfaye’s fifth number-one album.

Shults’ film marks Tesfaye’s first acting project since 2023’s The Idol, HBO’s critically maligned drama about a pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) and her twisted relationship with a cult leader (Tesfaye).

Hurry Up Tomorrow opens in theaters on May 16, 2025.