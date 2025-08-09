If you have to stream underrated Hulu movies, watch these ones (August 2025)

This August, Hulu welcomes several 2025 movies, including The Monkey, Osgood Perkins’ adaptation of a Stephen King short story. The Monkey combines the kills of Final Destination with the humor of Gremlins to create a gory, violent horror.

The Monkey has already shot to the top of the Hulu charts. Further down the chart sits Locked, an underseen 2025 thriller about a house of horrors inside a car. Locked is one of our underrated movies to watch in August. Read more for our picks.

Locked (2025)

Locked — not to be confused with Locke, a 2013 drama with Tom Hardy that also takes place in a car — pits Bill Skarsgård against a vigilante in search of justice. Without any means of transportation to pick up his daughter, Eddie Barrish (Skarsgård) breaks into an unlocked SUV. Little does Eddie know that the SUV has been transformed into a death trap, with William (Anthony Hopkins) using the car’s cameras to watch his every move.

Stuck inside the car, William plans to teach Eddie a lesson through various means of torture — unbearable heat, frigid AC, built-in tasers, and irritating music. Pushed to the edge, Eddie must outsmart William to escape and survive. Locked is a tight, claustrophobic thriller featuring an invigorating chess match between Skarsgård and Hopkins.

Stream Locked on Hulu.

The Beach (2000)

The Beach is a fascinating look at Hollywood in 2000. It’s Leonardo DiCaprio’s first movie post-Titanic, built entirely around his star power. It features Danny Boyle after Trainspotting and before the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire. The Beach is a novel by Alex Garland before he embarked on a successful filmmaking career. I would love to see a version of The Beach with more experienced versions of DiCaprio, Boyle, and Garland.

Richard (Leonardo DiCaprio) is an American traveler wandering through Thailand when he finds a map to a mysterious beach. Along with Etienne (Guillaume Canet) and Francoise (Virginie Ledoyen), Richard discovers a secretive community on a picturesque beach. Utopia doesn’t last forever, and reality erases their wanderlust. Two-thirds of this movie works before it falls apart at the end. Problems aside, The Beach remains an interesting time capsule in movie history.

Stream The Beach on Hulu.

Click (2006)

Call me crazy, but why does the public think Adam Sandler is Christopher Nolan? The discourse surrounding Happy Gilmore 2 is insane. Some viewers have called the sequel the worst movie ever made. To those critics, I say one word — relax. Sandler’s movies are not Oppenheimer; stop expecting perfection. Dumb? Sometimes, but the laughs and feel-good nature always win out.

Look at Click, a 2006 dramedy about a man who receives a magic remote that controls his surroundings. Is there lewd humor involved? Of course. Click also features a story about a man discovering his self-worth and what it means to appreciate the little things in life. The Sandler way — family and funny — is executed perfectly in Click.

Stream Click on Hulu.