 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you have to stream underrated Hulu movies, watch these ones (August 2025)

Head to the beach with Leonardo DiCaprio on Hulu

By
Leonardo DiCaprio holds a bow.
20th Century Fox

This August, Hulu welcomes several 2025 movies, including The Monkey, Osgood Perkins’ adaptation of a Stephen King short story. The Monkey combines the kills of Final Destination with the humor of Gremlins to create a gory, violent horror.

The Monkey has already shot to the top of the Hulu charts. Further down the chart sits Locked, an underseen 2025 thriller about a house of horrors inside a car. Locked is one of our underrated movies to watch in August. Read more for our picks.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Locked (2025)

Locked — not to be confused with Locke, a 2013 drama with Tom Hardy that also takes place in a car — pits Bill Skarsgård against a vigilante in search of justice. Without any means of transportation to pick up his daughter, Eddie Barrish (Skarsgård) breaks into an unlocked SUV. Little does Eddie know that the SUV has been transformed into a death trap, with William (Anthony Hopkins) using the car’s cameras to watch his every move.

Related: 
You can stream this great Lindsay Lohan movie for free this weekend (August 8-10)

Stuck inside the car, William plans to teach Eddie a lesson through various means of torture — unbearable heat, frigid AC, built-in tasers, and irritating music. Pushed to the edge, Eddie must outsmart William to escape and survive. Locked is a tight, claustrophobic thriller featuring an invigorating chess match between Skarsgård and Hopkins.

Stream Locked on Hulu.

The Beach (2000)

The Beach is a fascinating look at Hollywood in 2000. It’s Leonardo DiCaprio’s first movie post-Titanic, built entirely around his star power. It features Danny Boyle after Trainspotting and before the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire. The Beach is a novel by Alex Garland before he embarked on a successful filmmaking career. I would love to see a version of The Beach with more experienced versions of DiCaprio, Boyle, and Garland.

Richard (Leonardo DiCaprio) is an American traveler wandering through Thailand when he finds a map to a mysterious beach. Along with Etienne (Guillaume Canet) and Francoise (Virginie Ledoyen), Richard discovers a secretive community on a picturesque beach. Utopia doesn’t last forever, and reality erases their wanderlust. Two-thirds of this movie works before it falls apart at the end. Problems aside, The Beach remains an interesting time capsule in movie history.

Stream The Beach on Hulu.

Click (2006)

Call me crazy, but why does the public think Adam Sandler is Christopher Nolan? The discourse surrounding Happy Gilmore 2 is insane. Some viewers have called the sequel the worst movie ever made. To those critics, I say one word — relax. Sandler’s movies are not Oppenheimer; stop expecting perfection. Dumb? Sometimes, but the laughs and feel-good nature always win out.

Look at Click, a 2006 dramedy about a man who receives a magic remote that controls his surroundings. Is there lewd humor involved? Of course. Click also features a story about a man discovering his self-worth and what it means to appreciate the little things in life. The Sandler way — family and funny — is executed perfectly in Click.

Stream Click on Hulu.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

This excellent horror is one of three underrated Prime Video movies to watch (August 1-3)
One recent horror movie, and two movies they simply wouldn't make today.
A singer screams in Smile 2.

If you’ve ever spent time browsing Amazon Prime Video, you know that the streaming service tends to recommend the same few things every time you log in. That’s partially by design. After all, Amazon is just like any other streaming service — it has an algorithm that points you toward specific things. 

If you want to branch out, though, we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together three underrated movies that are all perfect ways to spend the weekend and might involve checking out movies that Amazon hasn’t shown you a million times. 

Read more
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (August 2025)
The Accountant 2 headlines the best movies on Amazon Prime Video in August
Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal point guns in The Accountant 2.

Prime Video's audience loves their favorite accountant. Ben Affleck reprised his role as the brilliant Christian Wolff earlier this year in The Accountant 2. After the action thriller's theatrical run, The Accountant premiered on Prime Video in early June. The movie nearly reached 80 million worldwide viewers on Prime Video, making it Amazon MGM Studios' second most-watched film of all time.

Like many streaming services, Prime Video has a top 10 for the most popular films on the service. One of the selections, Wicked, is an excellent movie to watch this month. Read this guide for recommendations on what to stream on Prime Video.

Read more
Kevin Costner’s ambitious Western is underrated — watch it now on HBO Max (July 25-27)
Kevin Costner stares with cowboy flintiness in a still from Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 1

Several of Warner Bros.' biggest releases of 2025 are streaming on HBO Max. A Minecraft Movie, the third-highest-grossing movie of 2025, and Sinners, Ryan Coogler's critically acclaimed vampiric horror, are occupying the first two spots in the top 10.

Beyond the top 10, there are a plethora of underrated movies worthy of your time. Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is much better than the mixed reviews it received at the time of its release. This weekend, give Horizon and these two underrated movies a shot.

Read more