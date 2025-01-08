 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

In the Lost Lands trailer: Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista team up for fantasy adventure

By
A woman holds two swords as a man points guns for In the Lost Lands.
Vertical

Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista travel to a fantasy world in search of magical power in the trailer for In the Lost Lands.

Gray Alys (Jovovich) is a powerful sorceress tasked by a queen to find a great treasure in the Lost Lands, the supernatural wilderness that survived after the flames of war consumed most of the world. To navigate the dangerous terrain, Gray hires the drifter Boyce (Bautista) as a guide. Their journey is treacherous, as the duo face humans and creatures from out of this world. The laws of nature do not apply in the Lost Lands, and the action-packed footage teases many battles for Gray and Boyce.

Recommended Videos

“It’s not too late to turn back,” Boyce says before he and Gray go down a dark path.

Besides Jovovich and Bautista, In the Lost Lands stars Arly Jover, Amara Okereke, Fraser James, Simon Lööf, and Deirdre Mullins.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Paul W.S. Anderson directs In the Lost Lands from a screenplay he co-wrote with Constantin Werner. Anderson is best known for directing sci-fi and video game movies, including Event Horizon, Resident Evil, and Alien vs. Predator. In the Lost Lands is his first directorial effort since 2020’s Monster Hunter. In the Lost Lands marks another collaboration between husband and wife Anderson and Jovovich, the latter being the star of the Resident Evil franchise.

In the Lost Lands is based on a short story by Game of Thrones scribe George R.R. Martin. On his blog, Martin said the movie is “a lot of fun,” describing the story as “dark and twisted and atmospheric.”

In the Lost Lands opens in theaters on March 7, 2025.

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in January 2025
Julia Roberts sits at a table with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill.

Welcome to 2025. Christmas rom-coms are no longer in vogue, though feel free to continue watching Lindsay Lohan movies if your heart desires. The new selection of rom-coms in January is fairly light, an expected outcome after the holiday months provided a new crop of Christmas romances.

Nevertheless, there is still a stable of reliable rom-coms on Netflix. Take Notting Hill, for example. It's one of the iconic rom-coms from the golden era of the 1990s with two undeniable stars. Notting Hill is one of our recommendations this month. Other picks include a 1980s teen comedy and a wedding adventure.

Read more
The 10 best movies of 2024, ranked
Seven men stand in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Since 2023 was a great movie year, it's no surprise that 2024 felt like a bit of a letdown. There are no outright classics like Oppenheimer or Anatomy of a Fall and no films that capture the zeitgeist like Barbie. But it wasn't a bad movie year either, and if 2024 is to be remembered at all, it should be for the sheer variety and pure entertainment value of the very, very good movies it produced.

Just look at what didn't make the list: Rose Glass's thrilling, idiosyncratic love story Love Lies Bleeding; the surprisingly artful horror prequel The First Omen; the beguiling Charlie Kaufman-penned animated movie Orion and the Dark; and many more. And that was just in the first four months of the year! Undoubtedly, 2024 had its pleasures, and these 10 movies created moments in time I won't soon forget.

Read more
5 most anticipated British crime shows of 2025, ranked
Damien Malony as Bergerac

Anyone who watches a lot of TV knows that there's a strong case to be made that the Brits do it better than we do. BritBox is a great way to catch a lot of the best things that air on British television, but if you're trying to see what's coming down the pike, we've got you covered there as well.

The Brits are particularly excellent at making shows about all kinds of crime. Crime shows are, of course, popular in the U.S. as well, but there are definitive difference in the quality of the shows produced in each country, at least on average. We've pulled together this list of five of the most anticipated British crime shows coming in 2025. Hopefully, you'll find at least one show worth looking forward to.

Read more