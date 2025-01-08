In the Lost Lands trailer: Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista team up for fantasy adventure

Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista travel to a fantasy world in search of magical power in the trailer for In the Lost Lands.

Gray Alys (Jovovich) is a powerful sorceress tasked by a queen to find a great treasure in the Lost Lands, the supernatural wilderness that survived after the flames of war consumed most of the world. To navigate the dangerous terrain, Gray hires the drifter Boyce (Bautista) as a guide. Their journey is treacherous, as the duo face humans and creatures from out of this world. The laws of nature do not apply in the Lost Lands, and the action-packed footage teases many battles for Gray and Boyce.

“It’s not too late to turn back,” Boyce says before he and Gray go down a dark path.

Besides Jovovich and Bautista, In the Lost Lands stars Arly Jover, Amara Okereke, Fraser James, Simon Lööf, and Deirdre Mullins.

Paul W.S. Anderson directs In the Lost Lands from a screenplay he co-wrote with Constantin Werner. Anderson is best known for directing sci-fi and video game movies, including Event Horizon, Resident Evil, and Alien vs. Predator. In the Lost Lands is his first directorial effort since 2020’s Monster Hunter. In the Lost Lands marks another collaboration between husband and wife Anderson and Jovovich, the latter being the star of the Resident Evil franchise.

In the Lost Lands is based on a short story by Game of Thrones scribe George R.R. Martin. On his blog, Martin said the movie is “a lot of fun,” describing the story as “dark and twisted and atmospheric.”

In the Lost Lands opens in theaters on March 7, 2025.