In Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones famously said “It’s not the years, honey, it’s the mileage,” when referring to the wear and tear on his body. That was over four decades ago, and there’s been a considerable amount of “mileage” since then. This is one of the reasons why Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be Ford’s final time in the role. And if the final trailer is any indication, it might be Indy’s last adventure as well.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer

Somewhat against his will, Indy will be drawn into the story by Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Helena isn’t Indy’s actual child, but she is his goddaughter, and she’s inherited his knack for getting into trouble and running afoul of Nazi schemes. In this case, their mutual enemy is a former Nazi named Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen). Voller’s brilliant mind has allowed him to elude justice by working with NASA on the Apollo moon launch. However, Voller’s agenda goes far beyond that.

Related Videos

There are still a lot of questions about what the Dial of Destiny is, and what it can do. But it’s enough that Indy and Helena have to join forces to prevent Voller’s agenda from threatening everything they hold dear.

Antonio Banderas also appears in the film as Indy’s friend, Renaldo, with Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason, Thomas Kretschmann as Colonel Weber, Toby Jones as Basil, and Boyd Holbrook as Klaber. So far, the only other confirmed cast member from the previous Indiana Jones films is John Rhys-Davies, who will reprise his role as Sallah for the first time since 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

James Mangold directed the film and co-write the script with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit theaters on Friday, June 30.

Editors' Recommendations