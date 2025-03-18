It’s official, Lego Pokémon is coming – but you might not like when

Lego has just announced that it will be teaming up with The Pokémon Company to bring block based Pokemon to life soon.

While Pikachu fans may have lightening coming from their ears with excitement, there is going to be a wait before they can start building their own plastic Poke-pals.

This is a new multi-year partnership, but it won’t start to see the first Lego Pokémon on shelves until 2026.

So far all we’ve been shown is a short teaser video of some yellow blocks in a shape similar to Pikachu’s, which was moving about and firing off lightening. So while that one Pokémon is all but confirmed for release we’d expect plenty more to follow based on that “multi-year” partnering announcement.

It sounds like there could be a few extra surprises in store for fans too. Gaku Susai, Chief Product and Experience Officer at The Pokémon Company International said: “Working with the best-in-class team at the Lego Group and seeing their dedication and passion for the project has culminated in an innovative and groundbreaking collaboration that will surprise and delight fans. We cannot wait to see both Lego fans and the Pokémon community’s reactions in 2026.”

A new range

Until now the only Pokémon building sets have come from the Mattel Mega line. While these are available now it’s not clear if this new partnership means exclusive rights will move to Lego.

Lego also teased, last January, that it would release a buildable version of the original Nintendo Game Boy – where Pokémon first appeared – but no more details have been released since.

Here’s our guide on everything that was announced at Pokémon Presents 2025.