 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

It’s official, Lego Pokémon is coming – but you might not like when

By
Lego Pokémon
Lego Pokémon Lego Pokémon

Lego has just announced that it will be teaming up with The Pokémon Company to bring block based Pokemon to life soon.

While Pikachu fans may have lightening coming from their ears with excitement, there is going to be a wait before they can start building their own plastic Poke-pals.

Recommended Videos

This is a new multi-year partnership, but it won’t start to see the first Lego Pokémon on shelves until 2026.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

So far all we’ve been shown is a short teaser video of some yellow blocks in a shape similar to Pikachu’s, which was moving about and firing off lightening. So while that one Pokémon is all but confirmed for release we’d expect plenty more to follow based on that “multi-year” partnering announcement.

It sounds like there could be a few extra surprises in store for fans too. Gaku Susai, Chief Product and Experience Officer at The Pokémon Company International said: “Working with the best-in-class team at the Lego Group and seeing their dedication and passion for the project has culminated in an innovative and groundbreaking collaboration that will surprise and delight fans. We cannot wait to see both Lego fans and the Pokémon community’s reactions in 2026.”

A new range

Until now the only Pokémon building sets have come from the Mattel Mega line. While these are available now it’s not clear if this new partnership means exclusive rights will move to Lego.

Lego also teased, last January, that it would release a buildable version of the original Nintendo Game Boy – where Pokémon first appeared – but no more details have been released since.

Here’s our guide on everything that was announced at Pokémon Presents 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
It’s official: You don’t need to spend more than $100 on true wireless earbuds
Sennheiser CX 400BT

Two years ago, if you wanted a set of true wireless earbuds with features like active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, wireless charging, great battery life, and great sound quality, you were looking at spending at least $180, but probably closer to $250-$300. But time has a funny way of leveling the playing field and nowhere has that been more true than in the true wireless earbuds market.

Today, you’ll still pay upward of $250 for the very best models from top-tier brands like Sony, Bose, Apple, and Jabra, but you no longer have to do that just to get access to leading-edge features. In fact, the latest cohort of true wireless earbuds priced around $100 is so good, most people won’t benefit by spending more. You may not recognize the brands, but don’t let that stop you. I've had hands-on (and ears-on) time with each of these earbuds, and they won't disappoint. Let’s take a quick look at some of the features that are most in-demand, and how much you need to spend to get them.
Active noise cancellation (ANC)

Read more
You can now watch Pokémon episodes on Nintendo Switch
Pikachu's face in front of a television

Starting today, Nintendo Switch owners can now download the Pokémon TV app onto their consoles. The app allows viewers to watch a plethora of episodes of the Pokémon TV series from all of its seasons. The app is free to download on the Nintendo eShop.

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1430930670927417347?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1430930670927417347%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.polygon.com%2Fpokemon%2F22643167%2Fpokemon-tv-app-switch-download-anime-episodes

Read more
Pokémon Presents August 2021: When it airs, how to watch, and what to expect
A Trainer looks at a mountain far in the distance.

It's been a while since we've heard about either of the two Pokémon games releasing in the next five months. Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were formally announced this past May, with the former set to release this upcoming January and the latter launching this November. With both release dates fast approaching, Nintendo is hosting a Pokémon Presents showcase, specifically geared towards the two upcoming titles.

Here's how you can watch the upcoming showcase and what you can expect to see during it.
When is the Pokémon Presents showcase?
The next Pokémon Presents showcase will take place at 6 a.m PT on Wednesday, August 18. A runtime for the event hasn't been revealed, but depending on how much Nintendo decides to share on its upcoming Pokemon titles, the showcase could last anywhere between 20 minutes and an hour.
Where to watch the Pokémon Presents showcase?
While neither Nintendo nor the Pokémon Company has shared where the upcoming showcase can be watched, there are a few sites that should be streaming the event. The first and most reliable option is the Pokémon YouTube page. However, the event will likely also be streamed on Twitch via the official Pokémon channel and Nintendo's channel.

Read more