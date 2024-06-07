 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Watch Jessica Gunning’s stunning audition tape for Netflix’s Baby Reindeer

By
A woman sits at the bar and stares in Baby Reindeer.
Ed Miller / Netflix

One of the surprise TV shows of 2024 is Baby Reindeer. Richard Gadd’s drama about a female stalker and how it unearthed one man’s deep-rooted trauma has garnered nearly universal praise. In the series, Jessica Gunning plays Martha, the woman who stalks Gadd’s Donny Dunn. On Friday, Netflix released Gunn’s stunning audition tape.

In the chilling video, Gunning is reading the scene where Martha displays anger and hostility toward Donny when they go for a cup of coffee.

Recommended Videos

See Jessica Gunning&#39;s audition tape for her powerful role as Martha in the limited series, BABY REINDEER. From creator and writer Richard Gadd. pic.twitter.com/jzvSPHl78F

&mdash; Netflix (@netflix) June 7, 2024

Related

Baby Reindeer is based on Gadd’s award-winning one-man play inspired by real-life experiences. “Baby Reindeer follows struggling comedian Donny Dunn’s warped relationship with his female stalker and the impact it has on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deeply buried trauma,” the Netflix logline reads. Nava Mau and Tom Goodman-Hill also star.

Released on April 11, Baby Reindeer spent seven weeks in Netflix’s top 10 in the United States, including three consecutive weeks at No. 1. The word-of-mouth hit could become one of the streamer’s most popular TV shows of 2024. Because of ts overwhelming popularity and widespread critical acclaim, Baby Reindeer will be one of the favorites at the Emmys in the limited series categories. Baby Reindeer could score double-digit nominations, including acting nominations for Gaad, Gunning, and Mau.

A man looks at the camera in Baby Reindeer.
Netflix

Baby Reindeer has had its detractors, including Fiona Harvey, the real-life inspiration for Martha in the series. After an interview with Piers Morgan, Harvey began to assemble a legal team to fight back against the “dishonest and false picture” of her in the series.

On June 6, Harvey officially filed a $170 million defamation and negligence lawsuit against Netflix. In response to the lawsuit, Netflix said, “We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story.”

Stream all episodes of Baby Reindeer on Netflix now.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
How to watch the Mavs vs Celtics Game 1 live stream: NBA Finals
TD Garden, Home of the Boston Celtics

Just four wins away from immortality, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks meet tonight at the TD Garden for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Boston won both head-to-head meetings this year, but Dallas is peaking at the perfect time after knocking off the 1, 3 and 4 seeds to get here.

Game 1 is about to begin, at 8:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised nationally on ABC. However, if you don't have cable and want a way to stream the NBA playoffs, we've found all the best options for watching the Mavs vs Celtics live online.
Watch the Mavs vs Celtics Game 1 Live Stream on Sling TV

Read more
3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in June 2024
Denzel Washington holds a gun in American Gangster.

American Gangster Universal Pictures

Few streaming services have a deeper library of fascinating movies than Max. The artist formerly known as HBO Max may be somewhat difficult to navigate, but if you can find your way through it, you'll find a library filled with great movies from every era of Hollywood.

Read more
3 underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in June
A man holding a gun and looking to the right in a scene from Screamers.

The best sci-fi movies, particularly sci-fi horror movies, often include indie and low-budget films that fans adore. When it comes to the three underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in June, these are all lesser-known movies that might be exactly what you’re looking for right now.

One hails from a story by Philip K. Dick, the sci-fi writer and novelist whose work is behind hit movies like Blade Runner and Total Recall and shows like The Man in the High Castle. Another is a sci-fi comedy starring Rhys Darby with a lighter, more fun tone if that’s what you’re in the mood to watch. All three films can be watched without a subscription, completely free through Amazon’s Freevee service.
Screamers (1995)
Screamers (1995) - Official Trailer

Read more