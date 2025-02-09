 Skip to main content
Kevin Feige hopes fans accept Anthony Mackie as Cap after Brave New World

Anthony Mackie as Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World.
Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. Marvel Studios has also been setting up Mackie’s character, Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, to be the new Captain America since the end of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Nearly six years later, Mackie will return to the big screen in Captain America: Brave New World as the new face of that particular franchise. And Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is hopeful that fans will fully accept Mackie as the new Cap after that film.

Via GamesRadar+, Feige recently attended a press conference for Brave New World where he shared his thoughts about cementing the idea that Sam Wilson is the right man to carry on the legacy of the first Captain America, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

“I think, in many ways, the victory has already happened,” said Feige. “But it’s that full acceptance of Sam Wilson as Captain America, right? That shield has been passed, and it feels like the audience knows it was passed to the right person, and I think this movie will solidify that more.”

Mackie previously co-headlined The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a Disney+ original series that featured his in-costume debut as Captain America in the final episode. However, he’ll be headlining Brave New World without his co-star from that show, Sebastian Sam.

Additionally, Mackie recently had to clarify some comments he made about Captain America after experiencing a backlash online. Whether that controversy will affect Brave New World‘s box office prospects remains to be seen.

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 14.

