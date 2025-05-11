Like Fight or Flight? Stream these 3 Josh Hartnett movies

Table of Contents Table of Contents Lucky Number Slevin (2006) The Black Dahlia (2006) 30 Days of Night (2007)

This week, Josh Hartnett is back in theaters with Fight or Flight, an action comedy. Hartnett is playing Lucas Reyes, a man who has been tasked with identifying a notorious hacker on plane before all hell breaks loose.

Hartnett has been a leading man in Hollywood for the better part of three decades, but he also has a long list of bad movies to his name. Case in point: Trap, M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller that had a terrific premise and terrible execution.

Recommended Videos

But if you liked Fight or Flight and you want to see its star in better films than Trap, then you should stream these three Josh Hartnett movies.

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Slevin Kelevra (Hartnett) is having a very bad day in Lucky Number Slevin. His roommate, Nick Fisher (Sam Jaeger), is out and Slevin keeps getting kidnapped by criminals who think he’s Nick. Two rival crime bosses, The Rabbi (Ben Kingsley) and The Boss (Morgan Freeman), want Slevin to kill someone on their hit list as an alternative to paying the exorbitant amount of money that Nick owes each of them for his gambling debts.

An assassin named Mr. Goodkat (Bruce Willis) has arranged all of the chaos that has befallen Slevin, and he’s also set the two crime lords on a collision course. For now, Slevin is useful to Goodkat, but he might be catching a bullet to the head the second he’s no longer necessary for Goodkat’s agenda.

Watch Lucky Number Slevin on Fubo.

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Black Dahlia is based on both James Ellroy’s 1987 novel and the shocking murder of Elizabeth Short (Mia Kirschner) in 1947. Hartnett plays Detective Dwight “Bucky” Bleichert, the new partner of Detective Lee Blanchard (Aaron Eckhart). Bucky is also fast friends with Lee’s girlfriend, Kay Lake (Scarlett Johansson), and he has trouble making sense of Lee and Kay’s dynamic. Somehow they’re connected to the arrest of mob boss Bobby DeWitt (Richard Brake) from early in Lee’s career.

When Short’s body is found mutilated, Bucky and Lee are drawn into the case and the former attracts the attention of Madeleine Linscott (Hilary Swank), an acquaintance of the victim who has an uncanny resemblance to Short. Lee’s past with DeWitt is revisited in a shocking way that leaved Bucky and Kay bewildered and stunned. But the twists surrounding the case are only beginning to unfold, and this mystery may be the end of them.

Rent or buy The Black Dahlia on Prime Video.

30 Days of Night (2007)

30 Days of Night was based on an intriguing comic by Steve Niles and artist Ben Templesmith that explored what would happen if vampires attacked during an extended month without sunshine. For the people of Barrow, Alaska, it’s an absolute disaster as vampires led by Marlow (Danny Huston) descend upon the town and turn it into their personal playpen during the sun’s absence.

Sheriff Eben Oleson (Hartnett) and his estranged wife, Stella (Melissa George), are among the few human survivors after the initial attacks. But living through the ordeal only means that the vampires get to play with their food while waiting out their starving prey. If Eben can’t figure out a way to stop the vampires, then Barrow’s remaining human population isn’t going to live to see the next sunrise. And the world may never know what happened to any of them.

Watch 30 Days of Night on Pluto TV.