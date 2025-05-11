 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like Fight or Flight? Stream these 3 Josh Hartnett movies

By
Josh Hartnett in Fight or Flight.
Vertical

This week, Josh Hartnett is back in theaters with Fight or Flight, an action comedy. Hartnett is playing Lucas Reyes, a man who has been tasked with identifying a notorious hacker on plane before all hell breaks loose.

Hartnett has been a leading man in Hollywood for the better part of three decades, but he also has a long list of bad movies to his name. Case in point: Trap, M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller that had a terrific premise and terrible execution.

Recommended Videos

But if you liked Fight or Flight and you want to see its star in better films than Trap, then you should stream these three Josh Hartnett movies.

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Josh Hartnett in Lucky Number Slevin.
MGM

Slevin Kelevra (Hartnett) is having a very bad day in Lucky Number Slevin. His roommate, Nick Fisher (Sam Jaeger), is out and Slevin keeps getting kidnapped by criminals who think he’s Nick. Two rival crime bosses, The Rabbi (Ben Kingsley) and The Boss (Morgan Freeman), want Slevin to kill someone on their hit list as an alternative to paying the exorbitant amount of money that Nick owes each of them for his gambling debts.

An assassin named Mr. Goodkat (Bruce Willis) has arranged all of the chaos that has befallen Slevin, and he’s also set the two crime lords on a collision course. For now, Slevin is useful to Goodkat, but he might be catching a bullet to the head the second he’s no longer necessary for Goodkat’s agenda.

Watch Lucky Number Slevin on Fubo.

The Black Dahlia (2006)

Josh Hartnett in The Black Dahlia.
Universal Pictures

The Black Dahlia is based on both James Ellroy’s 1987 novel and the shocking murder of Elizabeth Short (Mia Kirschner) in 1947. Hartnett plays Detective Dwight “Bucky” Bleichert, the new partner of Detective Lee Blanchard (Aaron Eckhart). Bucky is also fast friends with Lee’s girlfriend, Kay Lake (Scarlett Johansson), and he has trouble making sense of Lee and Kay’s dynamic. Somehow they’re connected to the arrest of mob boss Bobby DeWitt (Richard Brake) from early in Lee’s career.

When Short’s body is found mutilated, Bucky and Lee are drawn into the case and the former attracts the attention of Madeleine Linscott (Hilary Swank), an acquaintance of the victim who has an uncanny resemblance to Short. Lee’s past with DeWitt is revisited in a shocking way that leaved Bucky and Kay bewildered and stunned. But the twists surrounding the case are only beginning to unfold, and this mystery may be the end of them.

Rent or buy The Black Dahlia on Prime Video.

30 Days of Night (2007)

The cast of 30 Days of Night.
Sony Pictures Releasing

30 Days of Night was based on an intriguing comic by Steve Niles and artist Ben Templesmith that explored what would happen if vampires attacked during an extended month without sunshine. For the people of Barrow, Alaska, it’s an absolute disaster as vampires led by Marlow (Danny Huston) descend upon the town and turn it into their personal playpen during the sun’s absence.

Sheriff Eben Oleson (Hartnett) and his estranged wife, Stella (Melissa George), are among the few human survivors after the initial attacks. But living through the ordeal only means that the vampires get to play with their food while waiting out their starving prey. If Eben can’t figure out a way to stop the vampires, then Barrow’s remaining human population isn’t going to live to see the next sunrise. And the world may never know what happened to any of them.

Watch 30 Days of Night on Pluto TV.

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (May 9-11)
Chris Messina in Air.

The first weekend in May signals the start of summer movie season. Marvel started things off with Thunderbolts*, a team-up adventure featuring a ragtag group of antiheroes. Thunderbolts* got off to a respectable start with an opening weekend of $76 million domestic. Thunderbolts* should continue to rule the box office until Memorial Day weekend.

This weekend marks the arrival of several smaller movies, including Shadow Force, Friendship, and Fight or Flight. Stream a free movie on a FAST service like Tubi and Pluto TV if you prefer to stay home. Our recommendations for this weekend include a riveting survival thriller, a sports drama, and an action reboot.

Read more
Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier in talks to direct Marvel’s X-Men movie
Cyclops poses in close-up with the other X-Men behind him in a still from the series X-Men '97.

Although the X-Men haven't had their own movie since Dark Phoenix in 2019, Marvel Studios has reportedly decided on the director it wants to bring the mutant heroes back to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier is now in negotiations with Marvel to direct the X-Men reboot movie. Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes screenwriter Michael Lesslie is writing the script for that film, which is expected to be a clean break from the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies. Thunderbolts has gotten strong critical reviews, and good word of mouth from audiences since its release on May 2. Marvel is presumably happy with that response or else the studio wouldn't be fast-tracking Schreier for such a high-profile follow up movie.

Read more
Nonnas: How Stephen Chbosky and Liz Maccie made a love letter to food & family
A group of four women and one man stand in front of a restaurant.

Coming from an Italian-American heritage, I know the importance of family dinners. And yes, many Italians love to cook Sunday sauce (or gravy, depending on who you ask) and eat dinner before most college kids wake up from a Saturday night out. Sitting down to break bread and share a meal is the backbone of any united household. Nonnas, the new Netflix family comedy, understands this principle: food is love.

From a young age, Joe Scaravella (Vince Vaughn) immediately grasped the concept of food and family by spending time in the kitchen with the matriarchs. As a single adult living in South Brooklyn, Joe loses that wholesome feeling following the death of his mother. With no direction home, Joe risks it all to open an Italian restaurant in Staten Island. The kicker? Joe's chefs are grandmothers, aka Nonnas: Gia (Susan Sarandon), Roberta (Lorraine Bracco), Teresa (Talia Shire), and Antonella (Brenda Vaccaro).

Read more