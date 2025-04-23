 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated movies you need to watch in May 2025

By
A man hands another man an item.
A24

April belonged to Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan. Their new horror movie, Sinners, opened to an impressive $48 million domestically, beating out A Minecraft Movie for the top spot. With strong word of mouth and critical acclaim, Sinners could leg out a box office total of over $200 million, an impressive feat for an original horror.

May kicks off summer blockbuster season, and first up is Marvel with Thunderbolts*. Tom Cruise races into theaters with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning three weeks later. Those two films will dominate the May box office. However, smaller movies opening throughout May might pique your interest. Our suggestions include a strange comedy, an airplane action romp, and a folk horror.

Recommended Videos

When you’re done here, check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Max, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Friendship (May 9 in theaters)

SNL really dropped the ball with Tim Robinson. The most famous sketch show fired Robinson as a performer after one season, though he stayed on as a writer for four. Robinson’s cringe and offbeat humor has thrived on Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave. Now, Robinson heads to the big screen in a new comedy, Friendship.

A24 has been vague in revealing the plot details, a welcome change from studios spoiling major story decisions in trailers. Craig Waterman (Robinson) is infatuated with his new neighbor, Austin Carmichael (Paul Rudd). Craig tries to form a friendship, but it eventually backfires and threatens to ruin their lives. Early reviews have described it as a 97-minute ITYSL sketch, which, if true, fans are in for a treat.

Fight or Flight (May 9 in theaters)

Fight or FlightJohn Wick on a plane? Sort of. John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk is involved in Fight or Flight, hence the comparison. All things considered, Bullet Train is the better correlation. Regardless, Fight or Flight plays a comedic action movie with fun sequences and violent hand-to-hand combat.

Josh Hartnett stars as Lucas Reyes, a mercenary forced to capture a black hat terrorist. Lucas receives intel that his target will be on a plane. If Lucas brings the terrorist back alive, he will get his life back. Easier said than done, considering the plane is full of assassins looking to kill the terrorist for a bounty.

The Severed Sun (May 16 in theaters and on digital)

In the best way possible, The Severed Sun looks like a smaller, bloodier version of a Robert Eggers’ movie. In a secluded religious community, Magpie becomes the group’s outcast after killing her abusive husband. Unbeknownst to Magpie, the murder awakens a supernatural creature, the Beast.

The Beast then wreaks havoc on the community, leading to a violent witch hunt that causes a schism in the group. The Severed Sun stars Emma Appleton, Lewis Gribben, Toby Stephens, and Barney Harris. It’s a gory folk horror with some serious scares.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in April 2025
Colman Domingo in The Madness.

This month on Netflix, Charlie Brooker returns for more social nightmares with Black Mirror season 7. For the first time in series history, Brooker did a sequel, USS Callister: Into Infinity, the follow-up to the Emmy-winning USS Callister from season 4. The other notable show coming in April is You season 5, the final run for serial killer Joe Goldberg.

While Black Mirror and You will dominate the most popular list for all of April, more shows are ready to be watched at the click of a button. Some underrated offerings include a stand-up comedy special, a conspiracy thriller, and a children's TV show.

Read more
3 great BritBox shows you should watch in April 2025
Martin Freeman in The Respnder

Amidst all the streaming behemoths that have come to dominate the landscape in the past 15 years, there are also smaller, more boutique offerings that are filled with interesting shows and movies worth watching. If you're interested in sampling some shows from across the pond, then BritBox is the best place to start.
The streamer is filled with British series that seem designed to remind you that they do things differently in the U.K., especially on TV. We've pulled out three great shows, all available on the streaming service that you might never have heard of. Regardless of what you're looking for, you'll hopefully find something interesting here.

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.
Three Little Birds (2023)
Three Little Birds I BritBox Original I Trailer
A specific look at the immigrant experience in America, Three Little Birds tells the story of three Jamaican women who immigrated to the U.K. in the 1950s and 1960s. The series is based on real stories about the immigrant experience and examines the discrimination these women felt and the community they created in their new home.
Few shows are so careful about depicting the realities of this particular corner of British life, and Three Little Birds is an important reminder of the way immigration has shaped the culture of Britain that we know today.
You can watch Three Little Birds on BritBox.
The Responder (2022-)
The Responder | Trailer – BBC
There are tons of police shows on BritBox, but The Responder sits on more unique ground. The series tells the story of urgent responder Chris Carson (Martin Freeman) as he works a series of night shifts in Liverpool.
As he attempts to save lives amid a variety of high-stress situations, Chris is also dealing with his own deteriorating mental health and the corruption that threatens to consume all the good he's done. Featuring an incredible performance from Freeman and the kind of relentless pace that only the best medical shows are able to maintain, The Responder is well worth your time.
You can watch The Responder on BritBox. 
Oliver Twist (2007)
Oliver Twist 2007 TV Mini-Series | Sarah Lancashire, Timothy Spall | Review

Read more
3 PBS shows you should watch in April 2025
Samuel LeBihan in The Mountain Detective.

PBS' programming lineup for April is very heavy on two of public broadcasting's signature shows: Finding Your Roots and Antiques Roadshow. Both series are excellent, but they don't cater to the crowd who comes to PBS for the influx of British dramas. Unfortunately, there aren't any new shows from the United Kingdom this month. But Walter Presents is bringing over mystery shows from Finland and France to help fill the void. There are also new installments of Independent Lens, and we've picked one to round out this month's suggestion for the PBS shows you need to watch.

There's still plenty of time to catch the other new shows on PBS in April. You can even go back and revisit the great PBS shows to watch in March as well. For now, here are our recommendations for the three PBS shows you should watch in April.

Read more