3 underrated movies you need to watch in May 2025

April belonged to Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan. Their new horror movie, Sinners, opened to an impressive $48 million domestically, beating out A Minecraft Movie for the top spot. With strong word of mouth and critical acclaim, Sinners could leg out a box office total of over $200 million, an impressive feat for an original horror.

May kicks off summer blockbuster season, and first up is Marvel with Thunderbolts*. Tom Cruise races into theaters with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning three weeks later. Those two films will dominate the May box office. However, smaller movies opening throughout May might pique your interest. Our suggestions include a strange comedy, an airplane action romp, and a folk horror.

Friendship (May 9 in theaters)

SNL really dropped the ball with Tim Robinson. The most famous sketch show fired Robinson as a performer after one season, though he stayed on as a writer for four. Robinson’s cringe and offbeat humor has thrived on Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave. Now, Robinson heads to the big screen in a new comedy, Friendship.

A24 has been vague in revealing the plot details, a welcome change from studios spoiling major story decisions in trailers. Craig Waterman (Robinson) is infatuated with his new neighbor, Austin Carmichael (Paul Rudd). Craig tries to form a friendship, but it eventually backfires and threatens to ruin their lives. Early reviews have described it as a 97-minute ITYSL sketch, which, if true, fans are in for a treat.

Fight or Flight (May 9 in theaters)

Fight or Flight — John Wick on a plane? Sort of. John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk is involved in Fight or Flight, hence the comparison. All things considered, Bullet Train is the better correlation. Regardless, Fight or Flight plays a comedic action movie with fun sequences and violent hand-to-hand combat.

Josh Hartnett stars as Lucas Reyes, a mercenary forced to capture a black hat terrorist. Lucas receives intel that his target will be on a plane. If Lucas brings the terrorist back alive, he will get his life back. Easier said than done, considering the plane is full of assassins looking to kill the terrorist for a bounty.

The Severed Sun (May 16 in theaters and on digital)

In the best way possible, The Severed Sun looks like a smaller, bloodier version of a Robert Eggers’ movie. In a secluded religious community, Magpie becomes the group’s outcast after killing her abusive husband. Unbeknownst to Magpie, the murder awakens a supernatural creature, the Beast.

The Beast then wreaks havoc on the community, leading to a violent witch hunt that causes a schism in the group. The Severed Sun stars Emma Appleton, Lewis Gribben, Toby Stephens, and Barney Harris. It’s a gory folk horror with some serious scares.

