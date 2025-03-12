The live-action Lilo & Stitch is as adorable as you’d imagine

Get ready for your heart to melt into a puddle of emotions under the Hawaiian sun. Disney released the full-length trailer for the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, and it is as adorable as it is heartwarming.

The entertainment dropped the latest trailer online Wednesday, giving fans a closer look at the CGI-animated Stitch (a.k.a. Experiment 626) bonding with Lilo (Maia Kealoha) while getting into all sorts of mischief on Earth. Check it out below!

Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten. 💙 Watch the new trailer for #LiloAndStitch and see the movie, only in theaters May 23! pic.twitter.com/WJIMOpDInM — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 12, 2025

While the trailer shows off heartwarming moments between the two titular characters, it also shows some scenes that are different from the original 2002 animated film. For example, one of the mean girls bumps Lilo to the ground during hula practice, whereas Myrtle and her friends slip and fall to the floor from Lilo’s puddle of beach water after coming to the hula dance studio late. During the surfing scene, Lilo and Nani (Sydney Agudong) are wearing swim rash guards, which is different from their respective one-piece and two-piece swimsuits. Stitch is also sporting floaties, adding to his cuteness.

Another scene of note is Stitch taking a CD out of Nani’s CD player and throwing it at another car like a frisbee in a fit of road rage during a family outing.

The trailer also gives a sneak peek of Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen as Jumba and Pleakley, respectively — at least in their human forms projected through holograms — and Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, a social worker who won’t hesitate to put Lilo in foster care if Nani doesn’t properly balance her caregiving duties with her other responsibilities, including work and school.

The full-length trailer comes over a month after Disney did a Super Bowl promo with Stitch running across the football field, evading capture by stadium staff at every turn. The promo is similar to how Stitch would show up in iconic scenes of every Disney animated film during its original marketing campaign, such as Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin.

Lilo & Stitch releases in theaters May 23, 2025.