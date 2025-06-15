Like How to Train Your Dragon? Watch these five live-action movies

DreamWorks and Universal’s live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon has already become one of the hottest films of the summer of 2025. After the original 2010 film introduced audiences to the epic animated tale of Hiccup and Toothless, director Dean DeBlois brought the duo back to cinemas in his realistic, awe-inspiring adaptation, reinvigorating the franchise for modern audiences.

Though a sequel has already been set to premiere in 2027, audiences may be anxious to see more pieces of fantasy cinema just like it in the meantime. While it’s easy to suggest watching the original How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy, there are plenty of similar live-action movies that can satisfy fans’ hunger.

Avatar (2009)

Fans of high-flying action adventures like How to Train Your Dragon will want to revisit James Cameron’s record-breaking science-fantasy blockbuster. As Jake Sully travels across the stars to help colonize Pandora, much like Hiccup, he ends up fighting against humanity to defend his new loved ones on the alien planet from destruction.

While Avatar has a different tone from the more family-friendly How to Train Your Dragon, both films explore similar mature themes, specifically war, prejudice, and the conflict between humanity and nature.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

People looking to watch more comedic, heart-pounding Viking movies should check out the God of Thunder’s third solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which he tries to save Asgard from Hela and its impending doom. From the fiery bowels of Muspelheim to the arenas of Sakaar, Thor: Ragnarok presents a vast and vibrant adventure across the cosmos filled with spectacular action, humor, and visuals.

Thor’s lighthearted but emotional journey also reflects Hiccup’s as he grows closer to his violent brother Loki and his beastly buddy, the Hulk, which should appeal to fans of How to Train Your Dragon.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Actor Chris Pine leads a band of misfits and outsiders in this magical heist film based on the classic fantasy role-playing game. Though there are ironically fewer dragons in this film than in How to Train Your Dragon, Pine’s fantasy film similarly explores friendship and family in the unlikeliest of places as the heroes venture through the darkest regions of the Forgotten Realms.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves wasn’t as much of a hit in theaters as any of Hiccup or Toothless’s past films. However, it still features enough action, humor, and love as How to Train Your Dragon, which warrants a watch from those who liked the latter film.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

While this iconic Steven Spielberg film doesn’t take place in a fantasy world of Vikings and dragons, there is an extraordinary amount of magic in both E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and How to Train Your Dragon. The unexpected, symbiotic friendship between Hiccup and Toothless is very similar to the one forged by Elliot and the alien E.T.

With Elliot trying to hide and protect his magical new pal from the adults trying to capture him, Spielberg’s film mirrors How to Train Your Dragon is presenting an uplifting tale of love and empathy overcoming the odds that inspired a generation of children and adults.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Just as How to Train Your Dragon adapted a series of beloved children’s books for live-action, The Fellowship of the Ring brought J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic piece of fantasy literature to the big screen with both beauty and realism. The Lord of the Rings may be one story stretched across three films, but the trilogy’s first film parallels How to Train Your Dragon as the start of an unlikely hero’s epic quest.

With Frodo filling the role of Hiccup, The Fellowship of the Ring tells an inspiring tale of someone defying expectations and rising to protect their loved ones in their own way in a sprawling, action-packed adventure filled with heart and lore.

