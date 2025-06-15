 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like How to Train Your Dragon? Watch these five live-action movies

By
Hiccup rides a dragon in the skies in "How to Train Your Dragon" (2025).
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

DreamWorks and Universal’s live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon has already become one of the hottest films of the summer of 2025. After the original 2010 film introduced audiences to the epic animated tale of Hiccup and Toothless, director Dean DeBlois brought the duo back to cinemas in his realistic, awe-inspiring adaptation, reinvigorating the franchise for modern audiences.

Though a sequel has already been set to premiere in 2027, audiences may be anxious to see more pieces of fantasy cinema just like it in the meantime. While it’s easy to suggest watching the original How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy, there are plenty of similar live-action movies that can satisfy fans’ hunger.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Avatar (2009)

A male and female alien prepare to fire a bow & arrow in "Avatar."
20th Century Fox / 20th Century Fox

Fans of high-flying action adventures like How to Train Your Dragon will want to revisit James Cameron’s record-breaking science-fantasy blockbuster. As Jake Sully travels across the stars to help colonize Pandora, much like Hiccup, he ends up fighting against humanity to defend his new loved ones on the alien planet from destruction.

While Avatar has a different tone from the more family-friendly How to Train Your Dragon, both films explore similar mature themes, specifically war, prejudice, and the conflict between humanity and nature.

Avatar is available to stream on Disney+.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Thor and the Hulk jumping towards each other in "Thor: Ragnarok."
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

People looking to watch more comedic, heart-pounding Viking movies should check out the God of Thunder’s third solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which he tries to save Asgard from Hela and its impending doom. From the fiery bowels of Muspelheim to the arenas of Sakaar, Thor: Ragnarok presents a vast and vibrant adventure across the cosmos filled with spectacular action, humor, and visuals.

Thor’s lighthearted but emotional journey also reflects Hiccup’s as he grows closer to his violent brother Loki and his beastly buddy, the Hulk, which should appeal to fans of How to Train Your Dragon.

Thor: Ragnarok is available to stream on Disney+.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Simon, Edgin, Doric, and Holga stand in the Underdark together in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Aidan Monaghan/Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Actor Chris Pine leads a band of misfits and outsiders in this magical heist film based on the classic fantasy role-playing game. Though there are ironically fewer dragons in this film than in How to Train Your Dragon, Pine’s fantasy film similarly explores friendship and family in the unlikeliest of places as the heroes venture through the darkest regions of the Forgotten Realms.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves wasn’t as much of a hit in theaters as any of Hiccup or Toothless’s past films. However, it still features enough action, humor, and love as How to Train Your Dragon, which warrants a watch from those who liked the latter film.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is available to stream on Netflix and Paramount+.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Elliot and his friends riding bikes in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."
Universal / Universal

While this iconic Steven Spielberg film doesn’t take place in a fantasy world of Vikings and dragons, there is an extraordinary amount of magic in both E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and How to Train Your Dragon. The unexpected, symbiotic friendship between Hiccup and Toothless is very similar to the one forged by Elliot and the alien E.T.

With Elliot trying to hide and protect his magical new pal from the adults trying to capture him, Spielberg’s film mirrors How to Train Your Dragon is presenting an uplifting tale of love and empathy overcoming the odds that inspired a generation of children and adults.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is available to stream on Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Frodo lying on the ground looking terrified as the One Ring flies above him in "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring."
New Line Cinema / New Line Cinema

Just as How to Train Your Dragon adapted a series of beloved children’s books for live-action, The Fellowship of the Ring brought J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic piece of fantasy literature to the big screen with both beauty and realism. The Lord of the Rings may be one story stretched across three films, but the trilogy’s first film parallels How to Train Your Dragon as the start of an unlikely hero’s epic quest.

With Frodo filling the role of Hiccup, The Fellowship of the Ring tells an inspiring tale of someone defying expectations and rising to protect their loved ones in their own way in a sprawling, action-packed adventure filled with heart and lore.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is available to stream on Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

If you have to watch one Netflix movie in June 2025, stream this one
A man holds a camera in Rear Window.

If you're trying to decide what to watch on a given streaming service, one of the best ways to make you decide to view the recent arrivals on that service and what might be leaving soon. Netflix is filled with great movies, but most of them feel like the same old things you see every time you log in.

If you're looking for something new, though, Rear Window was just added to the streamer in June. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, Rear Window is one of the best ever made. Here are three reasons you should make the time to check it out:

Read more
Apple released a haptic trailer for F1, and it’s unbelievable
Two race car drivers stare at each other in F1.

Imagine feeling the action of a Formula One race in the palm of your hand. Apple did just that with an exclusive haptic trailer for F1, the upcoming sports drama premiering at the end of the month.

What is a haptic trailer? The trailer puts fans in the driver's seat with Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt. While watching the F1 trailer on an iPhone, the phone will vibrate in sync with the video. For example, Sonny speeds down a straightaway during the trailer. The haptic vibrations will increase to represent the engine's power and speed.

Read more
Why Prime Video may be getting more annoying for some folks
The Amazon Prime Video home screen.

If you're a paid-up member of Amazon Prime and watch stuff on Prime Video, have you noticed anything different lately, such as more ads interrupting your viewing experience?

The video streaming service is now showing up to six minutes of ads per hour, double what it was showing when it introduced ads in January 2024, according to a report by AdWeek.

Read more