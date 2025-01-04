Lily-Rose Depp didn’t like how mean everyone was to her dad in ‘Edward Scissorhands’

Nosferatu star Lily-Rose Depp likely knows a thing or two about which movies traumatize an audience. Her central role in Robert Eggers’ latest film is unsettling, to say the least. Which is why it might come as a surprise to some that, in a recent interview with the U.K. version of Harper’s Bazaar., she said that one of her most traumatizing childhood watches was Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands, which stars her father Johnny Depp as its central character.

“I was traumatized by it,” Depp explained. “Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him and I got really upset.”

“I remember being petrified by that,” the actress explained, describing a scene where neighbors ask Edward to leave their community, “which is weird, because I don’t have many memories from when I was that young … Edward’s the good guy and Nosferatu’s kind of the bad guy, but there’s a part of me that feels a little bit of empathy for Nosferatu. I mean, am I sick for feeling that way?”

She added that she has not returned to the film since she watched it as a child, saying the memory of her watch was “difficult.”

Much like her father in Scissorhands, Nosferatu could prove to be a star-making performance for Lily-Rose. She has earned plenty of praise for her central turn, and at just 25 years old, could have a long career in front of her. While Edward Scissorhands might have been traumatic for her, though, most people would likely agree that Nosferatu is the scarier of the two films.