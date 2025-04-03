 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

M3GAN 2.0 trailer: Oops!… The killer doll did it again

By
M3GAN 2.0 Official Trailer

To quote Elton John, “The B—- is back!”

Two years after M3GAN, the killer doll returns for another outing in M3GAN 2.0. After murdering nearly everyone in her path, M3GAN has been disabled. M3GAN’s creator, Gemma (Allison Williams), has become an author who still lives with her niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), now a rebellious teenager. Unbeknownst to Gemma, the technology behind M3GAN has been stolen by a defense contractor to create Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), a military-grade weapon and killer spy.

Similar to M3GAN in the first movie, Amelia becomes so powerful that she refuses to take orders. With an AI weapon on the loose, humanity’s only hope lies with their old pal M3GAN. Gemma and her team resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis), upgrading her speed, strength, and power. It all culminates with a showdown between the new M3GAN and Amelia set to Britney Spears’ Oops!… I Did It Again.

Related

“Hold on to your vaginas,” M3GAN says in the trailer before going on a rampage.

A robot looks into the mirror and smirks.
Universal

Returning cast members include Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole and Jen Van Epps as Tess. M3GAN 2.0 also stars Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp, and Jemaine Clement.

Gerard Johnstone and Akela Cooper return to direct and write M3GAN 2.0. Johnstone also contributed to the script. Horror powerhouses Jason Blum of Blumhouse and James Wan of Atomic Monster produce M3GAN 2.0 alongside Williams.

M3GAN was a pop culture sensation upon its release in January 2023. Backed by its campy tone and sensational marketing campaign, M3GAN became a box office smash, grossing $181 million worldwide on a budget of $12 million.

M3GAN 2.0 opens in theaters on June 27, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
No joke: Rick and Morty announces season 8 premiere date
evil-morty-rick-and-morty

Despite all the tomfoolery that surrounds April Fools Day, here's one nugget of truth: Rick and Morty has announced its season eight premiere date for May 25, 2025. The notoriously irreverent show broke the news at the end of its April Fools' Day special in a reenactment of key moments from the series in a live-action format.

If you didn't catch it live, don't be surprised. The broadcast was in the middle of the night last night — or more specifically, right after midnight the morning of April 1. This wasn't a new episode, exactly, but rather Adult Swim's take on live-action theater. It was 22 minutes of some of the best moments from Rick and Morty, including the famous Pickle Rick costume.

Read more
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse receives a new release date
Spider-Mans swings down the streets.

Miles Morales swings back into theaters in two years.

During their CinemaCon presentation, Sony announced that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on June 4, 2027.

Read more
Beatlemania: Cast, release date revealed for Sam Mendes Beatles movies
Four men stand next to each other while wearing black.

The Beatles are coming to theaters in three years.

During Sony's CinemaCon presentation, Sam Mendes announced that his four Beatles movies will be released in theaters in April 2028. Officially titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, Mendes revealed the cast: Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Mendes then invited the four actors onstage to speak about the movies.

Read more