M3GAN 2.0 trailer: Oops!… The killer doll did it again

To quote Elton John, “The B—- is back!”

Two years after M3GAN, the killer doll returns for another outing in M3GAN 2.0. After murdering nearly everyone in her path, M3GAN has been disabled. M3GAN’s creator, Gemma (Allison Williams), has become an author who still lives with her niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), now a rebellious teenager. Unbeknownst to Gemma, the technology behind M3GAN has been stolen by a defense contractor to create Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), a military-grade weapon and killer spy.

Similar to M3GAN in the first movie, Amelia becomes so powerful that she refuses to take orders. With an AI weapon on the loose, humanity’s only hope lies with their old pal M3GAN. Gemma and her team resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis), upgrading her speed, strength, and power. It all culminates with a showdown between the new M3GAN and Amelia set to Britney Spears’ Oops!… I Did It Again.

“Hold on to your vaginas,” M3GAN says in the trailer before going on a rampage.

Returning cast members include Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole and Jen Van Epps as Tess. M3GAN 2.0 also stars Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp, and Jemaine Clement.

Gerard Johnstone and Akela Cooper return to direct and write M3GAN 2.0. Johnstone also contributed to the script. Horror powerhouses Jason Blum of Blumhouse and James Wan of Atomic Monster produce M3GAN 2.0 alongside Williams.

M3GAN was a pop culture sensation upon its release in January 2023. Backed by its campy tone and sensational marketing campaign, M3GAN became a box office smash, grossing $181 million worldwide on a budget of $12 million.

M3GAN 2.0 opens in theaters on June 27, 2025.