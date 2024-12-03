 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

A Max Max prequel? Director Justin Kurzel has an idea for George Miller

By
Tom Hardy rides a bike as Max Max.
Warner Bros.

Justin Kurzel wants to go back to the Wasteland. The Order director has an idea for a Mad Max prequel centered around the Road Warrior himself, Max Rockatansky.

While speaking with Collider, Kurzel discussed his plans for the prequel, which would take place before the first Mad Max. Kurzel is close to bringing the idea to fellow Australian filmmaker and Mad Max creator, George Miller.

Mel Gibson in Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior.
Roadshow Film Distributors

“I’ll tell you what, maybe because it was such a big influence, but I’ve always been curious about what happened before the first Mad Max — what was that world with the Nightrider, pre-Mad Max? I’ve always been very curious about that and very tempted to talk to George [Miller] about the possibility of a world that is pre-Mad Max 1 and what that is,” Kurzel said. “That’s been one that I’ve always been really curious about because it was such an influential film in my time … It’s an amazing franchise, but I’ve always been curious about those moments before that first one because it’s set up so richly. And it’s such a great time in Australia, too, that period.”

Recommended Videos

Miller has been toying with another prequel, Mad Max: The Wasteland, which explores Max’s life before the events of Fury Road. At the premiere of Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy, who played the titular character in Mad Max: Fury Road, confirmed to EW that Miller has a script for The Wasteland.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Official Trailer #2 - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland

However, the chances of The Wasteland being greenlit have significantly diminished after the poor box office numbers of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Released over Memorial Day weekend, Furiosa received a positive reception, though not as high as Fury RoadFuriosa opened to $32.3 million, the lowest Memorial Day opening weekend in decadesFuriosa’s total gross worldwide ended up being over $173 million against an estimated $168 million budget.

Related

Kurzel’s next film, The Order, opens in theaters on December 6, 2024.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Watch 6 minutes of new footage from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga for free
Anya Taylor-Joy sits behind the wheel and drives.

It's almost time to return to the Wasteland in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. On X (formerly Twitter), Odeon released nearly six minutes of new footage from Furiosa, which previews a vengeful Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role.

In the first section of the footage, "Her Odyssey Begins," a young Furiosa (Alyla Browne) is traveling the Wasteland with her mother (Charlee Fraser). However, Furiosa is abducted by the leader of the Bike Horde, Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Before dying at the hands of Dementus, Furiosa's mother urges her daughter to find and protect their home, "The Green Place of Many Mothers."

Read more
3 underrated movies you need to watch in May 2024
A man leans against a wall in The Fall Guy.

April was a bit of a low-key month for movies, but there was still plenty of pleasure to be had at the theater. Indies were well-represented with the surreal sci-fi movie The Beast while multiplexes enjoyed the social commentary and IMAX action set pieces of Alex Garland's appropriately divisive Civil War.

May, however, will be a different story, as the summer season is set to begin on May 3 with the premiere of The Fall Guy, an action comedy starring everyone's favorite actor of the moment, Ryan Gosling. May will also see apes conquesting another planet, a biopic about Amy Winehouse that's already enraged people on social media, a different take on the slasher movie genre, and one of the most highly anticipated prequels of the last decade. Oh, and Garfield's back. Again. Which of these are worth seeing? Find out by checking out our top three picks out of all the movies scheduled for release in May 2024.
The Fall Guy (May 3)

Read more
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: release date, plot, cast, trailer, and more
Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Oh, what a lovely day! Almost a decade after George Miller stunned the film-loving world with the release of Mad Max: Fury Road, the director is back with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film, a prequel to Fury Road, will focus on a younger Furiosa in the days before she tries to escape from Immortan Joe.

This will be the fifth film in the Mad Max franchise, which spans more than 40 years, going back to 1979. Until now, every film in the franchise has focused on Max Rockatansky and his adventures through a dystopian wasteland. Here's everything we know about this prequel spinoff, which will be the first entry in the franchise not built around Max.
What is the release date for Furiosa?

Read more