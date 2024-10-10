The FBI squares off against a dangerous group of white separatists in the trailer for The Order, Justin Kurzel’s crime thriller starring Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult.

“War has begun,” Hoult’s Bob Matthews says as he prepares his militia for battle. Set in the Pacific Northwest in the 1980s, the film follows FBI agent Terry Husk (Law), who begins investigating a series of bank robberies and car heists. Terry believes these crimes are the works of Matthews and his gang of white supremacists. These criminals are not looking for wealth and riches. Instead, the gang seeks money to fund domestic terror attacks in hopes of overthrowing the U.S. government.

Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Alison Oliver, Odessa Young, Sebastian Pigott, Victor Slezak, and Marc Maron also star.

The Order | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical

The Order is directed by Kurzel and written by Zach Baylin, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of King Richard. Kurzel is best known for directing 2016’s Assassin’s Creed and 2021’s Nitram. The Order’s producers include Law, Bryan Haas, and Stuart Ford, with Sean Patrick O’Reilly as an executive producer. The film is based on The Silent Brotherhood, a 1989 nonfiction book by authors Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt.

December is a busy month for Law. Three days before The Order’s theatrical release, the two-time Oscar nominee will star in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The Disney+ series has been described as a Spielbergian coming-of-age story, similar to a Goonies or E.T. Skelton Crew premieres on December 3, 2026.

The Order competed for the Golden Lion at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. Initial reviews have been positive, with 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 72 on Metacritic.

The Order is scheduled to be released theatrically by Vertical on December 6, 2024.