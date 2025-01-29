 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Magazine Dreams trailer previews Jonathan Majors’ delayed bodybuilding drama

By
Magazine Dreams | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 21

Jonathan Majors is an aspiring bodybuilder whose determination pushes him toward self-destruction in Magazine Dreams, which received its first trailer from Briarcliff Entertainment.

Majors stars as Killian Maddox, a man who will do whatever it takes to become the next great bodybuilder of his generation. Maddox’s obsession has negatively affected his personal life as he’s unable to form meaningful connections with others. The dream of posing for magazines takes its toll on Killian, both physically and mentally. Is Killian willing to risk his livelihood to achieve this lofty goal?

“You have to do something big and important, or nobody will remember you when you’re dead,” Killian says in the trailer.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Besides Majors, Magazine Dreams stars Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O’Hearn, Harriet Sansom Harris, and Harrison Page as Killian’s ailing grandfather.

Written and directed by Elijah Bynum, Magazine Dreams premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to a positive reception, with many critics predicting Majors’ performance will garner significant Oscar buzz. After a competitive bidding war, Searchlight Pictures acquired distribution rights to the film and scheduled a December 2023 release.

Jonathan Majors flexes his muscles into the mirror in Magazine Dreams.
Briarcliff Entertainment

In October 2023, Searchlight pulled Magazine Dreams from its release schedule due to the assault allegations against Majors. After Majors was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment in December 2023, Searchlight returned the film rights to the filmmakers to shop for other distributors. During that time, Marvel Studios fired Majors from all future projects.

As Kang the Conqueror, Majors was set to become the MCU’s next major villain and headline Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. After Majors’ dismissal, Marvel pivoted creatively and cast Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

In October 2024, Briarcliff Entertainment acquired domestic distribution rights to Magazine Dreams. The sports drama is now scheduled to be released on March 21, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The Duttons will defend the ranch or die trying in 1923 season 2 trailer
A man stands in the field in 1923 season 2.

The war for the Dutton Ranch has begun in the official trailer for 1923 season 2, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

In Montana, Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) Dutton are preparing for a battle against wealthy businessmen who want to turn Montana into a "playground for the elite." Their villainous plans involve the Dutton Ranch, land they need to execute their business proposal. The Duttons will need all the help to save their ranch.

Read more
The country is on the brink of war in Captain America: Brave New World trailer
Falcon and Captain America run on a ship in Captain America: Brave New World.

War is coming in the latest trailer for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World.

"The country needs Captain America," Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus Ross says to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. After an attack at the White House, Sam believes the president's inner circle has been compromised. Someone wants to incite a war and start an international conflict. With the clock ticking, Sam races to find the mastermind behind the incident before the world sinks into chaos. And Sam will have to do it fast before Ross and his Red Hulk persona unleash havoc.

Read more
Matt Murdock confronts Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again trailer
daredevil born again trailer matt murdock wilson fisk disney plus marvel

Matt Murdock is ready for the MCU spotlight in the first trailer for the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

"Well, I will admit. It's not entirely unpleasant seeing you again," Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, says to Charlie Cox's Murdock in a scene that mirrors the diner confrontation in Heat. Fisk is running for mayor of New York City, while Murdock, who is blind, prefers fighting crime as lawyer in the courts instead of being the vigilante Daredevil. However, Murdock is back to wearing Daredevil's signature suit by the end of the trailer and delivering punishment via the fist.

Read more