Jonathan Majors, the star of The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Lovecraft Country, is reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of Marvel’s iconic villains.

Majors will be joining Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the lead roles for Ant-Man 3, according to Deadline. Sources with knowledge of the film claim that he will likely play Kang the Conqueror.

The sources added that like with many new characters in the MCU, “there could be a twist” on how Kang the Conqueror is portrayed in upcoming movies, Deadline reported.

In the comic books, Kang the Conqueror is a time traveler who has had several run-ins with the Avengers over the years. With time-traveling introduced to the MCU in Avengers: Endgame — made possible by the Quantum Realm concept from the Ant-Man movies — we could see Kang the Conqueror take the mantle as the next big bad after Thanos.

Digital Trends has reached out to Disney in an attempt to secure confirmation that Majors is joining the cast of Ant-Man 3 as Kang the Conqueror. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

MCU Phase 4

Rudd and Lilly will return as Ant-Man and The Wasp, respectively, in Ant-Man 3, with director Peyton Reed also brought back after helming the first two movies in the series. Disney and Marvel, however, have not yet made an official announcement on the third film’s planned release date.

The next Marvel movie is Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff. The film, which will kick off the MCU’s Phase 4, is currently set to launch on November 6 after several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

