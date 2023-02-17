It’s now a ritual for audiences to linger after the end credits roll for superhero movies, as they know there will be one or two (or in some cases, more) “stingers” that tease about the endless sequels and cinematic universes that dominate the pop culture landscape. Marvel perfected the art of the end credits sequence in The Avengers, with the reveal of Thanos as the architect behind a grand scheme to collect all the Infinity Stones.

Anticipation is high with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first film in the franchise’s Phase 5 and a pivotal launching pad for the MCU’s next big bad, the time-traveling villain known as Kang. We can confirm that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has two end credits scenes, both of which involve Kang and one that brings in fan favorites from a Disney+ Marvel show. To find out what happens, keep reading!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania end credits scene 1: a council of Kangs

We won’t explain the entire ending to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but we need to spoil that Kang (Jonathan Majors) does die in the end by a combined assault by a badly injured Ant-Man and the Wasp. Well, at least a variant of him does. In the film, he mentions being sent to the Quantum realm as punishment by other Kangs. Well, the first end credits scene, which appears after the main cast credits roll but before the crew credits appear, features them…lots and lots of them.

The scene opens with three figures in a cave, all covered in shadow. One of them, who is quickly revealed to be the Kang variant Immortus, asks if the Kang Ant-Man fought is dead. Rama-Tut (Majors, in a ridiculous Pharaoh outfit), a Kang variant from ancient Egypt, steps forward and confirms Kang’s demise. The third Kang variant, who looks to be the Scarlet Centurion (Majors again), steps forward and asks what should be done next.

The three Kang variants then move toward a holographic image of the multiverse, with Immortus stating that they have to protect it from the heroes. With the Kang variant’s death, Ant-Man and the Avengers have become a threat to their plan to cleanse the MCU timeline. Immortus gestures toward a noisy stadium, stating that they have to assemble all the Kangs to ensure their plan comes to fruition. The final shot shows the camera panning inside the stadium, as endless Kang variants yell and power up. Fade to black.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania end credits scene 2: Kang performs a magic show?

But wait…there’s more! After all the end credits roll, there’s another scene with Kang. This time, we see him on a theater stage dressed in a period costume (my guess is the 1910s, but it could be a bit earlier or later) rather than his usual purple and blue costume. He’s in disguise as some kind of magician and he is giving a speech about (what else?) time.

We then cut to a captive audience, who is eating every word up. There are only two people who don’t seem to be buying what Kang is selling. These two are revealed to be none other than Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), both in disguises, who confirm they have found Kang. Cut to black, again. What comes next? Well, we’ll have to wait until this summer, when the second season of Loki is set to premiere on Disney+.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations