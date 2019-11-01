Paul Rudd and will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for yet another outing as Ant-Man, the shrinking (and growing) superhero, joined by series director Peyton Reed.

Rudd is expected to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Scott Lang for a third Ant-Man film, according to The Hollywood Reporter, making it the 5th movie where he’s portrayed the character.

Reed has also signed on to direct Ant-Man 3. Reed directed both Ant-Man in 2015 and its sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018. It’s not clear if Evangeline Lily will return as The Wasp.

Rumors point to the film being shot at the end of 2020 or at the beginning of 2021 with a planned release date sometime in 2022; however, Marvel Studios have yet to make an official release announcement.

If you were on the internet this weekend you likely saw photos of Rudd out in costume with his daughter, was dressed as The Wasp from the films. Rudd was dressed ass Weird Al. The photo was actually from last year, but it still brought the fate of the franchise into the limelight.

Ant-Man made his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame earlier this year. That movie topped 2.79 billion at the global box office making it the highest-grossing movie of all time. The previous record-holder was James Cameron’s Avatar.

During San Diego Comic-Con in July, Marvel laid out its plans for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That will officially kick off with Black Widow, a prequel starring Scarlett Johansson on May 1 ,2020, followed by The Eternals on November 6, 2020, and then Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is slated for February 12, 2021.

After that is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is expected to debut on May 7, 2021 and finally, the last upcoming Marvel film to get a release date is Thor: Love and Thunder which will hit theaters on November 5, 2021, just in time for the holidays. Neither of those movies have begun filming yet.

There’s also several new Marvel shows on the horizon that will premiere on Disney+, including a live-action Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner, a Loki show featuring Tom Hiddleston, WandaVision featuring Scarlet Witch and Vision, and Falcon and The Winter Solider, which reunites Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Solider.

Editors' Recommendations