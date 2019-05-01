Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Avengers: Endgame is well on its way to becoming the biggest movie of all time

Chris Gates
By
Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark

Avengers: Endgame isn’t taking any half measures. The latest film from Marvel Studios, which wraps up the ongoing plotlines from all 21 films that came before it, has practically every major box office record in its sights — and it will do whatever it takes to beat them all.

Avengers: Endgame started breaking records well before it actually arrived in theaters. As soon as advance tickets went on sale on April 2, 2019, online retailers like Atom and Fandango were flooded with traffic, leading to long loading times, site crashes, and delays for customers.

None of those problems deterred Marvel fans, however. On Fandango, it only took six hours for Avengers: Endgame to sell more tickets than any other movie during its first 24 hours of availability, beating the previous record holder, Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens, in just 24 hours. On Atom Tickets, Endgame outsold the second-place finisher, Aquaman, four-to-one. Over at Regal Cinemas, the first eight hours of advance ticket sales for Endgame resulted in more sales than the film’s predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, racked up in an entire week.

The hype didn’t stop once Avengers: Endgame hit theaters. Thursday night screenings crushed The Force Awakens‘ overall takes, netting Disney and Marvel $60 million domestically and resulting in the best “preview night” earnings ever.

After that, the records just kept falling. With $157 million in box office proceeds on Friday, April 25, Avengers: Endgame had the best single-day gross of all time. It had the all-time biggest opening weekend, earning $357 million domestically — about $100 million more than Avengers: Infinity War earned a year prior. No film has reached $350 million (in three days) or $400 million (in four days) faster.

And those are just the domestic numbers. If you take the international box office into account, Avengers: Endgame made a staggering $1.2 billion over its first five days (it took Avengers: Infinity War, the previous winner, 11 days to cross the $1 billion threshold), obliterating expectations and securing the title of best opening weekend ever. Avengers: Endgame did have one advantage, however: it played on more screens during its opening weekend than any movie before it — and yet screenings still sold out.

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and is a direct sequel to 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, which ended when the alien warlord Thanos snapped half of the living beings in the universe out of existence. It’s also the swan song for a number of high-profile Avengers, but don’t worry: Marvel has plenty of new heroes, including the Eternals, waiting to fill in in the gaps.

