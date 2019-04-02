Digital Trends
Avengers: Endgame gets a new trailer as tickets go on sale

Rick Marshall
Tickets for Avengers: Endgame officially went on sale today (April 2), and Marvel Studios commemorated the occasion by releasing a new trailer for the film that is shaping up to not only be the biggest movie of 2019, but one of the biggest movies of all time.

The new trailer packs in quite a bit of fresh footage, including some dramatic moments with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as they embark on a desperate mission to reverse the events of Avengers: Infinity War — a failure that resulted in half the universe’s population being extinguished with a snap of Thanos’ fingers. Not only do we get a look at many of the surviving heroes, but there’s also a quick shot of Thanos (Josh Brolin) himself, looming as large as ever.

Tickets for Avengers: Endgame became available today, with “preview screenings” beginning a day early on Thursday, April 25, at theaters around the US. The announcement has already prompted heavy traffic to ticket-seller Fandango, which is using “wait times” to manage the online demand. In some cases, users are reporting online queues of more than an hour to purchase advance tickets.

Avengers: Endgame was recently confirmed to run for just over three hours, making it Marvel’s longest film to date.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Endgame is expected to bring back all of the surviving members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a final battle with Thanos — including several characters that weren’t seen in Infinity War, including Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). Given that many of the characters who were wiped out by Thanos in the climax of Infinity War have future films already in the works, their return is expected at this point, but that hasn’t lessened anticipation for Endgame in the slightest.

Still in question, however, are the fates of some of the founding members of The Avengers and the MCU, including the aforementioned Iron Man and Captain America. The actors portraying both actors are expected to be stepping down from the roles after Endgame and ushering in future franchise heroes such as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

Avengers: Endgame officially opens in US theaters April 26.

