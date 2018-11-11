Digital Trends
Business

‘The Grinch’ steals the box-office crown from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Rick Marshall
By

There was nothing Grinch-like about the opening weekend for the latest big-screen feature based on the works of Dr. Seuss, with Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch kicking off the holiday season with a $66 million premiere.

The animated feature arrived in theaters 18 years after Ron Howard’s live-action adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which starred Jim Carrey in the title role, and beat its predecessor’s opening weekend by $11 million. Given that the 2000 film ended up earning more than $260 million domestically and $345.1 million worldwide, the future looks bright for The Grinch — particularly with the “A-” grade it received from audiences (and in spite of its 55-percent positive reviews on RottenTomatoes.com).

Although there are a few more family-friendly features hitting theaters during the holiday season, The Grinch is off to a good start and could make things difficult for other films looking to attract families with holiday fare.

# Title  Weekend    U.S. Total 
1. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch  $66M $66M
2. Bohemian Rhapsody $30.8M $100M
3. Overlord $10.1M $10.1M
4. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms  $9.5M $35.2M
5. The Girl in the Spider’s Web  $8M $8M
6. A Star is Born $8M $178M
7. Nobody’s Fool $6.5M $24.2M
8. Venom $4.8M $206.2M
9. Halloween $3.8M $156.8M
10. The Hate U Give  $2M $26.7M

Two more new releases made it into the weekend’s top ten films, with World War II horror film Overlord debuting in third place and The Girl in the Spider’s Web arriving in fifth place.

The latest project from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, Overlord received an impressive 81-percent positive reviews from professional critics and a respectable “B” grade from audiences, but still only managed to earned $10.1 million. The film cost more than $38 million to make, so it could have a difficult time breaking even, despite all of the positive buzz surrounding it.

In an even worse situation is The Girl in the Spider’s Web, which cost $43 million to make, but was only able to generate $8 million for its opening weekend. The presence of Emmy-winning actress Claire Foy in the lead role didn’t seem to help it much, as the film was beat up by critics to the tune of 44-percent positive reviews. It did earn a “B” grade from audiences, though, so that’s something.

Maybe most surprising, however, was the big second weekend for Bohemian Rhapsody. The Queen biopic featuring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury had an extremely strong sophomore weekend in theaters, and is now on track to be one of the 10th Century Fox’s biggest original, live-action films in the last few years. It just passed $100 million in U.S. theaters, and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down quite yet.

This upcoming week’s most prominent new arrival in theaters is Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the sequel to 2016’s Harry Potter spinoff film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. That movie is expected to take over the top spot in theaters, as it doesn’t face much competition from other new releases — but could be challenged by the second week of The Grinch, if anything.

The only other new releases of note are the comedy Instant Family and the crime drama Widows, with the latter featuring an impressive ensemble cast and Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) behind the camera.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Is the BBC dropping its television and radio divisions?
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best movies on hulu films barista featured
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix patriot act 2
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'The Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘The Good Place’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on netflix dracula featured
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in November, from 'The Witch’ to ‘Dracula’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
disney plus streaming service news logo
Movies & TV

Disney+ streaming service gets a new name, logo, and more confirmed content

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney+ compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
between the streams
Podcasts

Disney+ makes some noise, follow-up films for 'Deadwood,' 'Breaking Bad'

This week on Between the Streams, we'll discuss the newly renamed Disney streaming service, Disney+, and it's new show focusing on Rogue One's Cassian Andor. We'll also talk about new films for Deadwood and Breaking Bad, and much more!
Posted By Ryan Waniata
star wars the last jedi review
Movies & TV

Cassian Andor series and 'Mandalorian' details expand Star Wars' future

Disney has sky-high expectations for its Star Wars universe, with plenty of plans for the franchise on the big screen and television over the next few years. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows, both rumored and confirmed.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Logitech G533
Home Theater

Don't wake the baby! How to connect headphones to a TV

Do you need to connect a pair of headphones to your TV? Our handy guide will show you how to hook up your headphones in a variety of ways, whether you're using wired headphones, wireless headphones, or gaming headsets.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
ready player one review reaching
Home Theater

Bask in the glory of your home theater with these 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays

What good is a 4K TV if you don't have the means of pushing it to its limits? Here are our favorite 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, all of which are nothing short of stunning. It'll make you wonder why you haven't always watched movies this way.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
hbo cinemax come to playstation vue now on ps4 ps3 1
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue adds more local channels, bringing the total to over 600

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, its plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Buster Scruggs,’ ‘Missing Link,’ ‘Mowgli’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's new trailers for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Mortal Engines, and the first trailer for Missing…
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Michelle Yeoh reportedly in talks for stand-alone ‘Star Trek’ show

Reports claims that actress Michelle Yeoh is in talks to reprise her Star Trek: Discovery role in a spin-off series. The series will focus on Georgiou being recruited into Section 31, a secretive organization within Starfleet.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (November 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall