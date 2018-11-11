Share

There was nothing Grinch-like about the opening weekend for the latest big-screen feature based on the works of Dr. Seuss, with Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch kicking off the holiday season with a $66 million premiere.

The animated feature arrived in theaters 18 years after Ron Howard’s live-action adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which starred Jim Carrey in the title role, and beat its predecessor’s opening weekend by $11 million. Given that the 2000 film ended up earning more than $260 million domestically and $345.1 million worldwide, the future looks bright for The Grinch — particularly with the “A-” grade it received from audiences (and in spite of its 55-percent positive reviews on RottenTomatoes.com).

Although there are a few more family-friendly features hitting theaters during the holiday season, The Grinch is off to a good start and could make things difficult for other films looking to attract families with holiday fare.

# Title Weekend U.S. Total 1. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch $66M $66M 2. Bohemian Rhapsody $30.8M $100M 3. Overlord $10.1M $10.1M 4. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms $9.5M $35.2M 5. The Girl in the Spider’s Web $8M $8M 6. A Star is Born $8M $178M 7. Nobody’s Fool $6.5M $24.2M 8. Venom $4.8M $206.2M 9. Halloween $3.8M $156.8M 10. The Hate U Give $2M $26.7M

Two more new releases made it into the weekend’s top ten films, with World War II horror film Overlord debuting in third place and The Girl in the Spider’s Web arriving in fifth place.

The latest project from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, Overlord received an impressive 81-percent positive reviews from professional critics and a respectable “B” grade from audiences, but still only managed to earned $10.1 million. The film cost more than $38 million to make, so it could have a difficult time breaking even, despite all of the positive buzz surrounding it.

In an even worse situation is The Girl in the Spider’s Web, which cost $43 million to make, but was only able to generate $8 million for its opening weekend. The presence of Emmy-winning actress Claire Foy in the lead role didn’t seem to help it much, as the film was beat up by critics to the tune of 44-percent positive reviews. It did earn a “B” grade from audiences, though, so that’s something.

Maybe most surprising, however, was the big second weekend for Bohemian Rhapsody. The Queen biopic featuring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury had an extremely strong sophomore weekend in theaters, and is now on track to be one of the 10th Century Fox’s biggest original, live-action films in the last few years. It just passed $100 million in U.S. theaters, and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down quite yet.

This upcoming week’s most prominent new arrival in theaters is Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the sequel to 2016’s Harry Potter spinoff film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. That movie is expected to take over the top spot in theaters, as it doesn’t face much competition from other new releases — but could be challenged by the second week of The Grinch, if anything.

The only other new releases of note are the comedy Instant Family and the crime drama Widows, with the latter featuring an impressive ensemble cast and Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) behind the camera.