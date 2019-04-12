Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Hellboy review: A gory, entertaining reboot that sells its soul for spectacle

Rick Marshall
By

We’re in the midst of a golden age for comic book movies, with films attracting top-tier actors and filmmakers, and even winning the occasional Academy Award (or three, in the case of Black Panther), so it’s easy to forget how far our frame of reference for a “good” comic book movie has changed.

And then along comes Hellboy to remind us how mediocre a comic book movie can be.

Directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent) and starring David Harbour (Stranger Things) as the film’s titular, demonic hero, Hellboy serves as a reboot of the supernatural adventure franchise originally brought to the screen in Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 film of the same name. Neither terrible nor great, Hellboy falls short of the bar set by both its predecessors — del Toro’s Hellboy and its sequel, 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army — as well as the standard set by the current crop of comic book movies.

Harbour is joined in the cast by Deadwood actor Ian McShane as Professor Trevor Bruttenholm, Hellboy’s adoptive father and mentor, along with Resident Evil franchise veteran Milla Jovovich as Nimue, a powerful sorceress and the film’s primary villain. Supporting cast members include Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, a high-ranking agent in the Bureau of Paranormal Defense who harbors some supernatural secrets of his own, and The Miseducation of Cameron Post actress Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, a friend of Hellboy with a connection to the spirits of the deceased.

In taking on the role of Hellboy from previous franchise star Ron Perlman, Harbour does a respectable job of carrying the heavily make-upped mantle of the film’s title character, a demon struggling to find his place in the human world. Contrasted with Perlman’s spin on the character, Harbour’s Hellboy is a more immature, tantrum-prone version of the character, saddled with self-doubt despite all of the power he wields, and grappling with a destiny he rejects.

Visually, Harbour’s Hellboy is a significantly less human character than the prior, big-screen iteration, with more monstrous features that make him appear more akin to the creatures he battles than the human characters around him.

Whether it’s an effect of the makeup, the script, Harbour’s performance as the character, or a combination of all these factors, that lack of humanity goes beyond the visual element of the character, and occasionally makes it difficult to connect with this version of Hellboy. Where the original franchise’s Hellboy always felt like a very human character underneath the red skin and horns, this time around Hellboy feels more monster than man, and that works against him when the story attempts to foster a sense of pathos around him.

Part of the blame there might also lie in the film’s decision to seemingly abandon its supporting cast and make Hellboy a one-character story.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola’s comic book series gave the titular paranormal investigator a colorful cast of both human and nonhuman characters, but Marshall’s film feels reluctant to give anyone not named Hellboy any screen time. Human characters Alice Monaghan and Ben Daimio are relegated to set dressing, and never given the sort of development that aquatic empath Abe Sapien (Doug Jones) or pyrokinetic Liz Sherman (Selma Blair) were afforded in the original films, turning Hellboy into essentially a one-character show.

That decision to put the sole focus on Hellboy feels intentional, as the film generally avoids the sort of character-developing moments that play to actors’ performances, and instead careens from one effects-fueled set piece to another.

Fortunately, that’s not necessarily a flaw if you come into the film with appropriate expectations.

Marshall previously directed one of the scariest, underappreciated horror films of the last 20 years in 2005’s The Descent, and his talent for terrifying an audience is on full display in Hellboy. Although Hellboy relies on digital effects for its creatures quite a bit more than the previous Hellboy films, the film’s R rating does get quite a workout, with some truly frightening monsters and one graphic, gory action scene after another.

Tonally, Marshall’s Hellboy occasionally shares more in common with Hellraiser than the comics it draws its plot points from, and seems to revel in the visceral shocks that its adults-only rating allows for.

Still, the absence of more substantial, practical creature effects — along with a talented creature actor on the level of original Hellboy franchise actor Jones — is keenly felt in this film, which seems content to substitute CG gore and spectacle for the texture and depth of its predecessors.

To its credit, the 2019 version of Hellboy does manage to feel like a much bigger film than the movies that preceded it.

The stakes feel higher in Hellboy than they’ve felt in the character’s other big-screen adventures, and the story manages to pack a lot more into the film than you might expect. Fans of Hellboy creator Mike Mignola’s comic book series will likely appreciate all of the popular plot points and characters that make the leap from page to screen, and although they lack much depth, they don’t feel like simple fan service or — maybe more importantly — make the film feel too cluttered.

That’s not to say the narrative doesn’t have a fair share of issues. The characters in Hellboy tend to jump from one set piece to the next a little too quickly at times, and the film occasionally feels rushed despite its two-hour running time. In the interest of getting the audience to the next big creature effect, Hellboy sacrifices any meaningful development of its supporting cast, and while Harbour does the best he can to carry the film, the lack of emotional investment in his Hellboy leaves the film feeling a bit hollow.

Those looking for a fantastic, gory adventure filled with creepy monsters and over-the-top action will probably be more than satisfied with what Hellboy offers. However, anyone looking for a film that elevates the character and his universe to the level of other, prominent comic book franchises dominating the big screen right now might not be as thrilled.

At a time when comic book movies are expected to continually raise the bar for the genre, Hellboy seems perfectly content with being just OK — and given the giant leaps forward we’ve seen so many other franchises take in recent years, that’s more than a little disappointing.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Disney Plus: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service
roku alters voice search to prioritize the channel in os 9 1 update rokuos9 edit
Home Theater

Roku alters voice search to prioritize The Roku Channel in OS 9.1 update

Roku has added new and updated features to its streaming devices and Roku TVs, including a new voice-search feature that appears to prioritize TV shows and movies on its Roku Channel first.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
how to watch game of thrones online version 1428850821 poster
Movies & TV

Relive the horror and the glory of the 10 best Game of Thrones episodes

Some episodes are worth watching twice, especially when you're talking about a show as exciting, tense, and complicated as Game of Thrones. Here are our 10 favorite episodes of HBO's epic fantasy series.
Posted By Rachel Grozanick
YouTube
Movies & TV

YouTube is making its own Bandersnatch-style interactive shows

YouTube has created a new division devoted to producing live events and interactive, choose-your-own-adventure-style content similar to Netflix's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.
Posted By Chris Gates
hawkeye series disney plus starring jeremy renner
Movies & TV

Jeremy Renner will train the next Hawkeye in a new Disney Plus show

Founding Avenger Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, will pass the torch to a young woman named Kate Bishop in a new series being developed for Disney Plus, Disney's exclusive streaming service.
Posted By Chris Gates
The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood
Movies & TV

Netflix looks to buy historic Golden Age movie theater in Hollywood

Netflix is in talks to buy Hollywood's Egyptian Theater for "tens of millions of dollars," which could have a significant impact on the streaming service's prospects the next time that awards season rolls around.
Posted By Chris Gates
best youtube channels tv
Home Theater

What is YouTube TV? Here’s everything you should know about the TV service

YouTube TV is becoming an increasingly major competitor to other streaming services. Not sure if the service might be right for you? Don’t worry, we have a guide detailing everything you could want to know about the service.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Kris Wouk
sling tv vs youtube live
Home Theater

YouTube TV raises its prices again, but at least you get Discovery

YouTube TV is raising prices to $50 per month ($55 through Apple devices), edging its popular cord-cutting TV service closer to traditional cable pricing, but adding the Discovery Channel in the process.
Posted By Parker Hall
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings
Home Theater

Netflix expands its horizons with a SiriusXM comedy channel … and a magazine?

Netflix is jumping beyond streaming video and into two other worlds of media, launching a full-time comedy channel on SiriusXM, as well as a new print magazine that will be helmed by a Vanity Fair editor.
Posted By Parker Hall
Movies & TV

You can’t turn away from the 10 most memorable Game of Thrones death scenes

Game of Thrones is famous for its brutal, bloody, and shocking death scenes. Get ready to relive the misery with our list of the 10 most surprising (and satisfying) fatalities in HBO's epic fantasy series.
Posted By Chris Gates
kate mckinnon theranos founder elizabeth holmes hulu
Movies & TV

Kate McKinnon will play disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes for Hulu

Saturday Night Live superstar Kate McKinnon has been tapped to star in Hulu's The Dropout, a limited series that will chronicle the rise and fall of Theranos founder and alleged fraudster, Elizabeth Holmes.
Posted By Chris Gates
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord-cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to broadcasting restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, you’re in luck: The world’s biggest MMA promotion has joined with ESPN to bring the action…
Posted By Lucas Coll
watch ufc 236 holloway vs poirier 2 with espn plus max
Deals

UFC 236: How to watch Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirer with ESPN+ pay-per-view

One of the most highly anticipatedpay-per-view events of the year is happening this Saturday, April 13. You can get exclusive access to this fight through ESPN Plus, with a discount for new subscribers.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

Captain America rallies the troops in the latest Avengers: Endgame teaser

The events of Avengers: Infinity War changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some big ways and left fans wondering how its heroes can possibly recover. Here's everything we know about Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to Infinity War.
Posted By Rick Marshall
disney plus streaming service marvel starwars pixar first look tv home mandalorian edit
Movies & TV

Our first look at Disney’s impressive new $7 streamer, Disney Plus

Disney Plus arrives on tablets, phones, and streaming boxes this fall, and we've got your first look at the service's user interface, its features, and some of its exclusive Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar content.
Posted By Chris Gates