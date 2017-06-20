‘Avatar’ sequels are still happening, Oona Chaplin (‘Game of Thrones’) involved

Why it matters to you In case you were worried about the status for the sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time, you can rest easy.

Several years ago, little-known auteur James Cameron wrote and directed a small budget film, titled Avatar. Just kidding! Several years ago, world-famous director James Cameron (The Terminator, Titanic) released Avatar, the first entry in his magnum opus. It remains the highest-grossing film in history, as well as most expensive film in history, which goes to show: You gotta spend money to make money! In any case, despite the massive success of Avatar, its sequels — which Cameron reportedly plans to produce four — have been in limbo since the first film released in 2009, leading some to doubt their likelihood of ever coming to fruition.

Well, we can assure you that the sequels are still happening — or, at least, they are still in the works. On Tuesday, Game of Thrones‘ Oona Chaplin was added to the cast for Avatar 2 (working title) and beyond, which is a pretty strong indication that the movies have not been canceled. Jon Landau, president of production company Lightstorm Entertainment, announced Chaplin’s involvement at Fox’s CineEurope presentation in Barcelona, Spain.

Chaplin, the granddaughter of famous silent film star Charlie Chaplin, will play Varang, “a strong and vibrant central character who spans the entire saga of the sequels,” and is most likely Pandoran (based upon her name, anyway). Nothing further has been released regarding the plot of Avatar 2 or its follow-ups.

Barring another set of delays, we will get Avatar 2 in December 2020, with the following sequels set for release in the final month of 2021, 2024, and 2025. Cameron is well-known for his technical approach to filmmaking, as he pioneered a new method of 3D-motion capture to produce the first Avatar. It will be interesting to see if he has any new tricks up his sleeve, given how quickly technology progresses in the film industry.

Chaplin’s role as Talisa Stark on Game of Thrones is not her only work; the Spanish actress has also been in two BBC One television series — The Crimson Field and Taboo — and an episode of Black Mirror. If all goes to plan, we will see several familiar faces return from Avatar as well, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang.