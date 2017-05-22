A new 'Game of Thrones' photo features a dragon in battle in season 7

Being a Game of Thrones fan has required extra patience this year. After eschewing the usual production schedule to get the right weather to finally allow winter to come to Westeros, the show’s season 7 premiere was pushed back until summer. In the meantime, we’ve had to obsess over any and all pieces of information we can find.

The season is going to be a crazy one — even for Game of Thrones — as the stakes have never been higher, and the series finale is just 13 episodes away. There are already interesting storylines in progress, from Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) seating herself on the Iron Throne to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) coming to make her claim on the crown on the backs of dragons. The great game could play out in so many ways, and it is going to be fascinating to watch it develop.

There is a lot to tie up as we head into the show’s final two mini seasons, starting with season 7’s much-anticipated July 16 premiere. Prepare yourself with everything we know so far — but be warned that there are spoilers ahead.

There be dragons!

It’s no secret that Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons were going to play a key role in the battles to come, but fans got their first look at how big of a presence the dragons will be in a series of promotional photos for the season.

The first, official look at a dragon in battle during season 7 arrived via Entertainment Weekly, which revealed a batch of sneak-peek photos from the show’s seventh season.

Also among the new photos was a shot of Kit Harington’s Jon Snow astride a mount in Winterfell and an image of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) similarly ready to ride off to destinations unknown.

A song of ice, fire … and ginger?

Ed Sheeran is the latest musician set to guest star on the series, following in the footsteps of Coldplay’s Will Champion, Of Monsters and Men, and more. It turns out that showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss had been trying to get Sheeran on the show for years to surprise Maisie Williams (Arya), who is a big fan, as they explained at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, in March. It seems like an odd reason for casting a tentpole series, though it seems Sheeran’s appearance will be little more than a cameo.

Fittingly, Sheeran will share the screen with Williams and even play a song for her during his roughly five-minute stint on the show. He dropped that tidbit while appearing on the U.K.’s Hits Radio in late April. Apparently, her character will approve of the song and he’ll make it through his cameo alive and without having to get naked — a rarity on Game of Thrones.

A look at winter

The first season 7 photos were released on April 20, and they served as a good reminder of who is still alive and will be part of the action as we enter the dreaded winter — at least initially. Let’s face it: The original cast has been decimated over the years, so the first batch of images was helpful for keeping track of everyone still above ground.

As the photos show, a few Lannisters are still standing, namely, Cersei (Lena Headey), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). The Starks continue to be a threat as well, with Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) are still kicking, along with their faux half-brother and actual secret cousin, Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Meanwhile, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is getting ready to make her move. Other supporting characters will play into the great game as well.

The long walk

At the end of March, HBO unveiled the first Game of Thrones season 7 teaser trailer. It centered on just three of the show’s many beloved characters: Cersei, Daenerys, and Jon Snow. With that being the case, it didn’t do much to satisfy our curiosity about what exactly will happen in season 7. Still, the preview built up excitement like a promo for a prizefight by showing us three Iron Throne contenders, each looking ready to take on whatever threats arrive.

We’d have liked to have seen some White Walkers or other season 7 action, but at least the music was fitting.

Cliffhanger warning

There’s a lot we still don’t know about what lies ahead, but one thing we do know is that season 7 will leave us in suspense. Maisie Williams warned in late January of a “huge cliffhanger.” At the time, not even she and her cast mates knew which characters would survived to see the eighth and final season.

“It’s exciting,” she told TimeOut London at the time. “I really felt like at the end of last season, everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we’re all going to crash down together to however this show ends.”

The waiting game

As mentioned above, production had to be delayed from the usual April premiere (which has now past) to give showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss the grim weather they wanted to shoot a Westerosi winter, meaning the entire schedule was altered. The change was confirmed in mid-July 2016, and then we spent several more months in limbo waiting for the premiere date to be revealed. Finally, after much hullabaloo (in the form of fire melting a massive block of ice), HBO announced in early March that season 7 would arrive on July 16, 2017.

Unfortunately, the reward for us on the other side is smaller than usual in terms of episode count. Season 7 comprises just seven episodes. Don’t feel too let down, though. Maisie Williams promises that the season will just as intense — if not more so. After reading the scripts in late August, she teased that “nothing will prepare you.” As each season has ramped up, the production costs and value have increased, making the last season almost like a thread of standalone films. Season 7 promises to offer an even bigger cinematic aesthetic.

We’re in for another wild, addicting ride.

Updated 05-22-2017 by Rick Marshall: Added the first image of a dragon in battle from Season 7.