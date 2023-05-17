You can now watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at home

Ant-Man is tired of being the comic relief. After playing a surprisingly pivotal role in Avengers: Endgame, he’s back in his own high-stakes adventure to take on Kang, the time-traveling super villain from the Loki TV series, who seems to be at the center of the next phase of Marvel movies and shows. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees Scott Lang’s whole family travel to the quantum realm, a trippy, sub-atomic, CGI-heavy dimension.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is one of the newest Marvel films. Only Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is newer. Disney has just released the movie for streaming online, with almost no strings attached. All you need is a Disney+ subscription. Read on to see all your options for streaming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania today.

Watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+

Disney just released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania onto Disney+. All you need is a basic account in order to watch. Unlike some of Disney’s pandemic-era releases, such as Mulan, Quantumania is completely free, no Premier Access passes or additional fees required. That leaves you with two options for watching the film. You can buy a Disney+ account for $8 per month, or you can subscribe to the full Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu and ESPN+, for $13 per month.

The Disney Bundle undoubtedly saves you money if you’re interested in even two of those streaming sites. With the full bundle, you’ll not only have access to Star Wars, Marvel and Disney content like Andor, The Mandalorian, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Strange World, you’ll also have access to live sports through ESPN+ and award-winning TV shows and mini-series at Hulu, such as The Handmaid’s Tale and The Bear.

Watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from anywhere

Disney is finicky with its global movie rights. There is a lot of region locked content on Disney+ in various countries. You may find that the country you’re in right now doesn’t have Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania yet. If that’s the case, there is a very simple solution: Use a VPN to mimic a connection to the U.S. Since region locked content has become a bigger hassle as the streaming wars amp up, most of the best VPNs for streaming have started emphasizing this ability. Once you connect to a U.S. server, Disney+ won’t be able to tell the difference, and you can stream the movie like you’re on American soil. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN overall. It’s currently $6.69 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

