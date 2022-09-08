You can now watch Thor: Love and Thunder at home for free

The latest Thor movie — Thor: Love and Thunder — is now available on Disney Plus to celebrate Disney+ Day. If you missed at the movie theater, you’re not going to want to miss seeing it online. Thanks to Disney+ Day, you won’t even have to spend a lot of cash to do so thanks to a really great deal right now. And if you’re already a subscriber, it’s free to watch — there’s no added cost. Here’s how to watch Thor: Love and Thunder online.

How to watch Thor: Love and Thunder in the U.S.

The only way to watch Thor: Love and Thunder online is by signing up to Disney Plus. The hugely popular streaming service is going from strength to strength by offering access to some of the best names around, including all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and much more.

Right now, thanks to Disney+ Day, you can sign up to one month of access to Disney+ for just $2. That applies to both new and returning customers, so everyone is eligible to enjoy the service for a month at a super low price. With no Disney Plus free trial currently available, it’s the cheapest way to enjoy the best movies on Disney Plus before dipping into the best shows on Disney Plus, too.

Alternatively, if you’re in it for the long haul and want plenty of streaming options, we recommend The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle costs $14 per month and gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN Plus so there are plenty of options here, no matter what your mood may be.

Of course, you’re going to want to enjoy Thor: Love and Thunder, but this is also a great opportunity to watch all the Marvel Cinematic Universe again. Or at least Thor: Ragnarok because who can resist that bundle of fun, right? If you’re in the mood for more action, our look at the best action movies on Disney Plus will set you up with plenty of good choices.

Whatever your plans past watching Thor: Love and Thunder, signing up for Disney Plus today is the best way to enjoy some great streaming entertainment for a while to come. Sign up before September 19 and you’ll pay just $2 for the first month of the service. It’s an unmissable offer.

