 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can now watch Thor: Love and Thunder at home for free

Jennifer Allen
By
Jane as Mighty Thor with Thor in Love and Thunder.

The latest Thor movie — Thor: Love and Thunder — is now available on Disney Plus to celebrate Disney+ Day. If you missed at the movie theater, you’re not going to want to miss seeing it online. Thanks to Disney+ Day, you won’t even have to spend a lot of cash to do so thanks to a really great deal right now. And if you’re already a subscriber, it’s free to watch — there’s no added cost. Here’s how to watch Thor: Love and Thunder online.

How to watch Thor: Love and Thunder in the U.S.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth pose as Thors in Thor: Love and Thunder..

The only way to watch Thor: Love and Thunder online is by signing up to Disney Plus. The hugely popular streaming service is going from strength to strength by offering access to some of the best names around, including all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and much more.

Right now, thanks to Disney+ Day, you can sign up to one month of access to Disney+ for just $2. That applies to both new and returning customers, so everyone is eligible to enjoy the service for a month at a super low price. With no Disney Plus free trial currently available, it’s the cheapest way to enjoy the best movies on Disney Plus before dipping into the best shows on Disney Plus, too.

Alternatively, if you’re in it for the long haul and want plenty of streaming options, we recommend The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle costs $14 per month and gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN Plus so there are plenty of options here, no matter what your mood may be.

Of course, you’re going to want to enjoy Thor: Love and Thunder, but this is also a great opportunity to watch all the Marvel Cinematic Universe again. Or at least Thor: Ragnarok because who can resist that bundle of fun, right? If you’re in the mood for more action, our look at the best action movies on Disney Plus will set you up with plenty of good choices.

Whatever your plans past watching Thor: Love and Thunder, signing up for Disney Plus today is the best way to enjoy some great streaming entertainment for a while to come. Sign up before September 19 and you’ll pay just $2 for the first month of the service. It’s an unmissable offer.

Editors' Recommendations

This Fool just premiered on Hulu – here’s how to watch it for free today

Julio and Luis from This Fool standing in kitchen with coffee mugs.

How to watch the premiere of This Fool on Friday

Julio and Luis from This Fool standing in kitchen with coffee mugs.

UFC 276 Live Stream: Watch Adesanya vs. Cannonier NOW

watch ufc 276 live stream online adesanya vs cannonier

How to watch Yellowstone online: Stream the western drama for free

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone standing next to a horse.

What’s new in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s More Fun Stuff Version

Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Magure behind the scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Everything leaving Hulu in September 2022

The girls of La La Land.

‘Framed’ today, September 3: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Saturday)

A man looks on his phone.

Jimmy Chin on the greatest stories you’ve never heard in Edge of the Unknown

Jimmy Chin sitting and posing in a scene from Edge of the Unknown.

Event Horizon, Mimic, and the glory of the lowly late-August thriller

The bug from Mimic stands on the left, while a lost soul from Event Horizon shrieks on the right.

‘Heardle’ today, September 4: answer, hints and help for song of the day (Sunday)

woman listening to music

‘Framed’ today, September 4: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Sunday)

A man looks on his phone.

What it’s like to be Jurassic World’s live-action dinosaur wrangler

A Giganotosaurus model looms in the foreground of a scene from Jurassic World Dominion.

Director Ben Parker on exploring morality in WWII thriller Burial

Charlotte Vega sitting down and holding a gun in a scene from Burial.