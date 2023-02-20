 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Features

5 best sci-fi movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Anthony Orlando
By

With the release of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters, audiences have finally gotten to see more of Scott Lang, his Ant-Family, and his latest adversary, Kang the Conqueror.

It will likely be years before fans get to see them all appear again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they will likely do so to face the Kang in a rematch in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Fortunately, there are plenty of similar sci-fi films that should hold people over until Ant-Man and company’s next adventure.

Jurassic Park (1993)

The cast of Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park.
Universal

Normally, people wouldn’t liken the alien Quantum Realm to Jurassic Park, but Spielberg’s sci-fi masterpiece shares Quantumania‘s core premise of regular people being thrust into a weird and wonderful world filled with dangerous creatures. But instead of dinosaurs, the third Ant-Man film shows Scott and his allies fighting against dino-sized amoebas and giant jellyfish that look like suns.

Despite their darker moments, both films share a family-friendly tone with their more comedic moments. And just as Quantumania focuses on the father/daughter relationship between Scott and Cassie, Jurassic Park follows the paternal role Dr. Alan Grant takes in protecting young Lex and Tim from the park’s prehistoric predators.

Planet of the Apes (1968)

The Statue of Liberty in "Planet of the Apes" (1968).

This sci-fi classic follows a group of astronauts who crash land on a planet where intelligent apes rule as the dominant species, while humans live as primitive creatures who are either hunted, enslaved, lobotomized, or experimented on by their overlords. Like Jurassic Park, Planet of the Apes shares the basic concept of normal people ending up in a bizarre world and fighting for their lives against its inhabitants.

However, the latter film shares Quantamania’s social commentary on war and class divisions, with Kang and his followers being the rich elite oppressing the lower class and hunting the Freedom Fighters. They also explore humanity’s destiny for self-destruction, as Scott’s journey ends with him questioning if he doomed his world by killing Kang.

Tron (1982)

Like Quantumania, Tron follows protagonist Flynn when he is forcibly sent to the digital world inside ENCOM’s mainframe computer after trying to hack into it. He finds this cyberspace is filled with sentient programs who are all being ruled by an oppressive force similar to Kang. The villain in question takes the form of ENCOM’s rogue AI, the film’s Control Program (who bears a striking resemblance to Quantumania’s other antagonist, MODOK), and his right-hand man, Sark.

Though the film’s CGI looks quite dated today, Tron’s visual effects were still revolutionary in their time, and the potential they displayed in computer animation helped make sci-fi films like Quantumania what they are today. The impact this film had on the industry makes it worth watching for any fan of the genre.

Fantastic Voyage (1966)

The crew of the Proteus in "Fantastic Voyage."

Fantastic Voyage follows a submarine crew who shrink themselves down to microscopic size to destroy a clot in a dying scientist’s brain and save his life. The similarities this film has to Quantumania are obvious, as both stories feature the protagonists becoming miniaturized and exploring a strange, new world. But the former film ventures into the wonders and perils inside the human body, and the visual effects used to bring them to life are still a sight to behold decades later.

Chances are that readers have seen this classic movie referenced before, as it has been parodied several times in animated shows like Futurama, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, and Archer. It’s hard to imagine this film not influencing at least one film in the Ant-Man franchise, so fans of the latter should familiarize themselves with this iconic adventure.

Star Wars (1977)

Darth Vader in "Star Wars: A New Hope."

The film that Quantumania most compares to is arguably this definitive sci-fi classic. Like George Lucas’s film, it shows Scott and his group teaming up with a group of rebels fighting to free the citizens of the Quantum Realm from Kang’s tyranny, who are made up of many strange-looking creatures similar to the aliens in Star Wars. It’s also worth pointing out that the Freedom Fighters have a telepath similar to Jedi, and Scott crash lands in the Quantum Realm in a suit that makes him look like C-3PO.

On top of that, Kang the Conqueror has made himself out to be the MCU’s version of Darth Vader. Both villains are tyrants who have telekinetic powers, a high-tech army of faceless soldiers, a penchant for torture, and have either dominated or destroyed countless worlds across the stars. These two stories reach an explosive climax with a massive battle featuring plenty of blasters and spaceships outside the villain’s fortress for all audiences to enjoy.

Editors' Recommendations

Chelsea vs Southampton live stream: Watch the game online
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
February 18, 2023
amazon live sports prime stadium football soccer wr

If you're a soccer fan looking to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream and other Premier League games in the United States, you're in luck: There's a cheap and easy way to catch all the action this season. Peacock is the only streaming service that broadcasts every Premier League game in the U.S., including the highly anticipated Chelsea vs Southampton live stream happening this weekend. The action begins at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) Saturday morning, so if you're planning to tune in, keep reading. Below, we've covered everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea vs Southampton online.
Watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream on Peacock

If you want to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream and other Premier League soccer games in the U.S., your best bet is Peacock. As the only streaming service that broadcasts every Premier League game in the country, Peacock offers fans an easy, reliable, and cheap way to watch their favorite teams in action. While there's a free plan available, keep in mind that you'll need to upgrade to Peacock Premium to watch live soccer.

Read more
Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream: Watch La Liga for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 18, 2023
forest green rovers stadium wood eco park football soccer architecture news zaha hadid architects stroud gloucestershire engl

La Liga -- aka the Spanish soccer league -- is always an exciting one to watch with some huge teams competing in the league. This weekend, Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo is underway and we've got everything you need to know about how best to watch the game. A Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream is available but only if you know which streaming service to use to do so. Fortunately, we're here to help and we've got everything you need to know about how to watch the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream. We also look at if you can watch Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo for free.
Watch the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is the exclusive home for La Liga including the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream. While there were early hopes that some La Liga matches would also be aired on ESPN, this isn't a reliable route to pursue. Instead, sign up to ESPN+ so you don't miss out. It's an add-on service rather than an entire cord-cutting solution but it's perfect for sports fans. For $10 per month, you get access to select live events including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS matches, along with college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and much more. Of course, there's the La Liga like Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo but there's also the FA Cup, Bundesliga, and many other tournaments and leagues. You also get access to extensive documentaries, roundups, and other exclusive shows. To make it better value, you can always sign up to the Disney+ Bundle for $13 per month and gain access to Disney+ and Hulu alongside ESPN+ to keep the whole family happy. Sadly, there's no ESPN+ free trial anymore but it's great value.

Read more
Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream: Watch the game for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 18, 2023
SeatGeek

The English Premier League continues this weekend meaning it's a great time for soccer fans to catch up on how best to watch their favorite sport. Aston Villa vs Arsenal is the first game of the day with Arsenal likely to gain a win here despite playing away from home. If you're looking for an Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream, we've got all the best solutions for how to watch the English Premier League online. Even better, we also have a great way to watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream for free, so you won't even have to pay a cent. Keep reading while we lay out all your options to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal online.
Watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream on Sling TV

Sling is a great option for anyone who wants to cut the cord and stick with viewing through an online subscription. Crucially, it has USA Network as well as NBC as part of its Sling Blue package. Both stations have the entire English Premier League between them with the USA Network showing the Aston Villa vs Arsenal game, so you're in good hands here. For the first month, Sling costs just $20 before rising to $40 a month, so it's an affordable way to catch up with the best soccer in the world. For the price, you get access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and many news stations too. There's 50 hours of DVR storage included if you can't watch the game live.

Read more