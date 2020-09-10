Netflix has announced a sturdy program schedule to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States — and will launch a Celebrating Hispanic Heritage mini-site, where it will bring together all the content that celebrates Hispanic and Latino culture.

Hispanic Heritage Month is an annual commemoration, running from September 15 through October 15, that recognizes the contribution and influence of Hispanic Americans on the history and culture of the United States.

From series, films, comedy performances, and documentaries, like the coming one about Mexican singer Selena, we reviewed some of Netflix’s original productions that feature Latino talent.

The Sleepover (August 2020)

The Sleepover is a comedy and action film directed by Trish Sie that tells the story of three teenagers who must rescue their parents, who were kidnapped by a gang of thieves. It features Mexican actress Karla Souza.

All Together Now (August 2020)

All Together Now tells the story of a talented and optimistic teenager who hides a huge secret: She lives on a school bus with her mom and her dog. It features American actresses Justina Machado and Judy Reyes, both of Latin origin.

Cobra Kai (August 2020)

Cobra Kai is a series that continues the story of the Karate Kid movies, reviving the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. It features Ecuadorian actor Xolo Maridueña in one of the leading roles.

Teenage Bounty Hunters (August 2020)

Teenage Bounty Hunters is a drama-comedy series about twins Sterling and Blair, who try to balance their teenage life in an exclusive school with an unusual career: being a bounty hunter. Directed by Venezuelan Diego Velasco, it also features Charity Cervantes.

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (September 2020)

Mexican actor and comedian Felipe Esparza, winner of the Last Comic Standing reality show, offers two live performances — one in English and another one in Spanish — in Santa Ana, California.

Julie and the Phantoms (September 10, 2020)

Julie and the Phantoms is a series that tells the story of Julie, a young woman who lost her passion for music after her mother’s death. Three ghosts restore her faith in her talent, and they decide to put together a band. Directed by Kenny Ortega, it stars Latin actress Madison Reyes.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (September 10, 2020)

The horror and comedy film The Babysitter: Killer Queen is about a teenager who survived a Satanic cult. It features actresses Jenna Ortega and Bella Thorne.

Next releases

Selena: The Series : a documentary about Mexican singer, Selena Quintanilla.

a documentary about Mexican singer, Selena Quintanilla. Social Distance: series directed by Diego Velasco, featuring Oscar Núñez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Guillermo Díaz, Miguel Sandoval, and Camila Pérez.

series directed by Diego Velasco, featuring Oscar Núñez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Guillermo Díaz, Miguel Sandoval, and Camila Pérez. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom : movie featuring Colman Domingo.

: movie featuring Colman Domingo. Vampires vs. The Bronx : movie directed by Osmany Rodríguez, featuring Gregory Díaz IV, Jaden Michael, and Joel Martínez.

: movie directed by Osmany Rodríguez, featuring Gregory Díaz IV, Jaden Michael, and Joel Martínez. The Prom : musical featuring Ariana DeBose and Nico Greetham.

: musical featuring Ariana DeBose and Nico Greetham. The Midnight Sky: movie featuring Demián Bichir.

