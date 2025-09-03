 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

This Netflix movie teases nuclear war, and it’s downright terrifying

The streamer released the teaser trailer for A House of Dynamite

By
A woman holds a phone in front of computer screens.
Eros Hoagland / Netflix

What happened? Netflix released the teaser trailer for A House of Dynamite, an upcoming political thriller movie coming this fall.

  • When an unattributed missile is fired at the United States, a group of government officials races to avoid catastrophe.
  • Idris Elba stars as the President of the United States, while Rebecca Ferguson plays Captain Olivia Walker, the lead for military communications.
  • The ensemble features Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Jonah Hauer-King, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke, Malachi Beasley, Brian Tee, Brittany O’Grady, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Willa Fitzgerald, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kyle Allen, and Kaitlyn Dever.
  • Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow directs from a screenplay by Noah Oppenheim.

This is important because: A House of Dynamite is one of the most anticipated movies of the fall.

  • This is the first feature film directed by Bigelow since 2017’s Detroit.
  • A House of Dynamite is expected to be in contention at the 2026 Oscars. If it wins the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, it will immediately become a frontrunner to win Best Picture.
  • A House of Dynamite is one of Netflix’s biggest releases remaining on its 2025 release calendar. Other noteworthy titles coming soon to the streamer include Frankenstein, Jay Kelly, and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? A House of Dynamite has a premise that hits home.

  • Bigelow’s thriller poses this frightening question: What would happen if the country faced a nuclear attack?
  • When Bigelow makes a movie, it matters. She became the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Director for her work on 2009’s The Hurt Locker.

Okay, so what’s next? A House of Dynamite is hitting the festival circuit. The movie is already making headlines at Venice. It will be part of the New York Film Festival at the end of September.

  • A House of Dynamite opens in limited theaters on October 10, 2025.
  • The movie will stream globally on Netflix starting October 24, 2025.
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

This Zach Cregger horror is one of the best Netflix movies leaving this month (August 2025)
Barbarian should be up next in your Netflix queue
A man shines a flashlight in Barbarian.

The end of the month means several of your favorite Netflix movies are leaving the service. This licensed content might not be back on the streamer for a long time. Luckily, there is still some time left to stream some of these great films.

One of our picks is Sicario, a gripping thriller that paired the visionary behind Dune with the architect of Yellowstone. Our other picks include a charming rom-com, a wild Airbnb mystery, and a Jordan Peele horror.

Read more
3 great Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (August 22-24)
Including one of the best blockbusters of the 1990s
Matt Damon sits behind Jack Nicholson in The Departed.

If you've ever scrolled through Netflix for more than five minutes, you might be one of many people who suffer from a particular kind of decision paralysis when it comes to the streaming service. While Netflix has plenty of stuff to watch, the challenge can come when you have to choose one thing in particular.

We've done that part for you and pulled together three great Netflix movies that are worth checking out now. These movies come from wildly different genres, but each one of them will leave you satisfied, assuming you're in the right mood to engage with them.

Read more
Edward Berger’s Conclave follow-up movie at Netflix finally has a teaser trailer
Coming just a year after Conclave was a sensation.
Colin Farrell in Ballad of a Small Player

Edward Berger's last two films have both been major players at the Oscars, and now, Netflix has debuted the first teaser trailer for Ballad of a Small Player. Colin Farrell stars as Lord Doyle, a man who spends all day and night on casino floors in Macau.

As he struggles to manage his debts, Doyle receives a possible chance at salvation from casino employee Dao Ming (Fala Chen). However, a private investigator, played by Tilda Swinton, is hot on his heels and ready to confront him about his past.

Read more