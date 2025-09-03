This Netflix movie teases nuclear war, and it’s downright terrifying

What happened? Netflix released the teaser trailer for A House of Dynamite, an upcoming political thriller movie coming this fall.

When an unattributed missile is fired at the United States, a group of government officials races to avoid catastrophe.

Idris Elba stars as the President of the United States, while Rebecca Ferguson plays Captain Olivia Walker, the lead for military communications.

The ensemble features Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Jonah Hauer-King, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke, Malachi Beasley, Brian Tee, Brittany O’Grady, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Willa Fitzgerald, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kyle Allen, and Kaitlyn Dever.

Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow directs from a screenplay by Noah Oppenheim.

This is important because: A House of Dynamite is one of the most anticipated movies of the fall.

This is the first feature film directed by Bigelow since 2017’s Detroit.

A House of Dynamite is expected to be in contention at the 2026 Oscars. If it wins the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, it will immediately become a frontrunner to win Best Picture.

A House of Dynamite is one of Netflix’s biggest releases remaining on its 2025 release calendar. Other noteworthy titles coming soon to the streamer include Frankenstein, Jay Kelly, and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Why should I care? A House of Dynamite has a premise that hits home.

Bigelow’s thriller poses this frightening question: What would happen if the country faced a nuclear attack?

When Bigelow makes a movie, it matters. She became the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Director for her work on 2009’s The Hurt Locker.

Okay, so what’s next? A House of Dynamite is hitting the festival circuit. The movie is already making headlines at Venice. It will be part of the New York Film Festival at the end of September.