Netflix scores rights to FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031

A group of women's soccer players stand in a line.
Netflix’s push into live sports just took its biggest step to date. The streamer has secured the U.S. rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for 2027 and 2031. The historic agreement marks the first time the tournament will air on a streaming service.

The 2027 Women’s World Cup will be held in Brazil from June 24 to July 25. The tournament will feature 32 teams from around the world competing in 12 cities throughout Brazil. The 2031 location has yet to be announced.

“I’ve seen the fandom for the FIFA Women’s World Cup grow tremendously — from the electric atmosphere in France in 2019, and most recently, the incredible energy across Australia and New Zealand in 2023,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria in a statement. “Bringing this iconic tournament to Netflix is not just about streaming matches — it’s about celebrating the players, the culture, and the passion driving the global rise of women’s sports.”

The agreement between Netflix and FIFA covers all languages, with both English and Spanish telecasts. The streamer will create studio shows for pregame and postgame coverage. Netflix will also produce a documentary highlighting the tournament’s top players, their journeys, and the growth of women’s soccer.

USA v Netherlands | FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 FINAL | Full Match Highlights

Netflix’s expansion into live sporting events is moving at a rapid pace. In November, Netflix set streaming records for the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. An estimated 108 million people watched Paul versus Tyson, making it the most-streamed sporting event ever.

On Christmas Day, the streamer will broadcast an NFL doubleheader, featuring the Chiefs playing the Steelers, followed by the Ravens taking on the Texans. On January 6, 2025,WWE’s Monday Night Raw begins streaming on Netflix for the next 10 years.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
