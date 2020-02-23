Netflix has been getting into anime production in recent years, and its latest offering is an anime-inspired take on the Transformers franchise. A new trailer for the project, Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege, is chock full of that good 80s nostalgia and plenty of action.

The character designs are very reminiscent of the original G1 cartoon and are similar to the brief flashbacks seen in Bumblebee or the style of the War for Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron High Moon games. The lineup of Autobots and Decepticons seems similar to G1 as well, with the notable inclusion of characters who haven’t appeared in many recent adaptations like Jetfire and Skywarp.

The animation style is new though, with a CG style that looks more modern and anime-inspired than recent cartoons like Transformers Prime. The project is produced by studio Rooster Teeth, in addition to Allspark Animation and Polygon Pictures.

The voice acting cast is lead by Jake Foushee as Optimus Prime and Jason Marnocha as Megatron, as reported by EW. And other cast members include Linsay Rousseau as Elita-1, Joe Zieja as Bumblebee, Frank Todaro as Starscream, Rafael Goldstein as Ratchet, Keith Silverstein as Jetfire, Todd Haberkorn as Shockwave and Red Alert, Edward Bosco as Ultra Magnus and Soundwave, Bill Rogers as Wheeljack, Sophia Isabella as Arcee, Brook Chalmers as Impactor, Shawn Hawkins as Mirage, Kaiser Johnson as Ironhide, Miles Luna as Teletraan I and Cliffjumper, and Mark Whitten as Sideswipe and Skywarp.

The three-part anime series will be dropped one part at a time, with the first chapter Siege coming soon. Chapter two will be called Earthrise, and a title for chapter three has yet to be released. Each chapter will consist of six episodes, each one 22 minutes long.

Netflix is keeping exact details about release date under wraps, but it did share this description of the series’ plot: “In the midst of ongoing war on Cybertron, forces of good and evil clash as they search for the source of their power: The Allspark. This may not be the life they imagined, but it’s a life worth fighting for. Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege is coming soon, only on Netflix.”

